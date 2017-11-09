Sherman fell down while covering a route and and ruptured his achilles, leaving him out for the rest of the season.

Add one more to the deluge of injuries Thursday night: Richard Sherman, who left the Seahawks’ game against the Cardinals after falling down while covering Arizona receiver John Brown. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game Sherman had likely ruptured his Achilles and that he would miss the remainder the season.

Sherman laid on the turf and appeared to grab at his achilles, the NBC broadcast noting it had been bothering him. He limped off the field under his own power. When a trainer came to help him off, Sherman shoved him out of the way.

A replay appeared to show Sherman mouthing “Tore my achilles.” A later one appeared to show him telling quarterback Russell Wilson, “I’m out for the year.”

Carroll in Sherman: "we'll miss the heck out of him but he'll be with us every step of the way. " — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2017

Carroll said hard to be fired up about win given the injuries. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 10, 2017

The Seattle secondary was already without Earl Thomas, who has now missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks also temporarily lost cornerback Shaquill Griffin and quarterback Russell Wilson, but both returned to the field. Recently acquired left tackle Duane Brown also exited the game with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, as did C.J. Prosise and Jarran Reed. Defensive end Frank Clark later also exited with a thigh injury and was questionable to return. SBNation’s Adam Stites reported Kam Chancellor, who exited the game late, left the field on a cart.

Sherman memorably called Thursday Night Football games an “absolute poopfest” last season, calling into question how ready players’ bodies are to compete just four days after playing on Sunday.

