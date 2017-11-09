Sherman fell down while covering a route and is doubtful to return with a heel injury.

Add one more to the deluge of injuries Thursday night: Richard Sherman, who left the Seahawks’ game against the Cardinals after falling down while covering Arizona receiver John Brown.

Sherman laid on the turf and appeared to grab at his achilles, the NBC broadcast noting it had been bothering him. He limped off the field under his own power. When a trainer came to help him off, Sherman shoved him out of the way.

A replay appeared to show Sherman mouthing “Tore my achilles.” A later one appeared to show him telling quarterback Russell Wilson, “I’m out for the year.” He officially has a heel injury and is doubtful to return.

The Seattle secondary was already without Earl Thomas, who has now missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks also temporarily lost cornerback Shaquill Griffin and quarterback Russell Wilson, but both returned to the field. Recently acquired left tackle Duane Brown also exited the game with an ankle injury and is questionable to return, as did C.J. Prosise and Jarran Reed. Defensive end Frank Clark later also exited with a thigh injury and was questionable to return.

Sherman memorably called Thursday Night Football games an “absolute poopfest” last season, calling into question how ready players’ bodies are to compete just four days after playing on Sunday.

This post will be updated.

