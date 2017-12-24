The Seahawks’ playoff hopes are still alive after their 21-12 win over the Cowboys, and Richard Sherman wants you to know it.

On Twitter, Sherman wrote: “[One] win away from another 10 win season! The fans that have turned on players and coaches. You should be ashamed of yourself. This team has overcome Tons of adversity and shown incredible resolve. There are teams out there that haven’t had a winning season in years. Be grateful.”

He, apparently, would be referencing fans who lost faith after their 42-7 loss to the Rams in what has been a trying season for a team and fanbase that has grown used to winning.

Sherman hasn’t played since rupturing his Achilles last month in a game at Arizona. (And was live-tweeting this whole game.)