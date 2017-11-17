Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was back at practice on Friday, albeit on the sidelines, as the team also hosted a WWII Sherman Tank.

Fresh off surgery on his ruptured Achilles Wednesday in Green Bay and despite being confined to riding in a steerable knee walker to support his leg, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was on the sidelines as Seattle’s Friday practice began.

He even wore “short shorts” as part of what was the team’s Techno Thursday practice (Thursday being on a Friday this week with the team’s game on a Monday, if that makes sense).

In a brief, informal visit with a few reporters Sherman said his trip to Green Bay for surgery by Dr. Bob Anderson went as well as hoped — he got there Monday night and was back by Thursday afternoon. He’ll likely be using the walker for a month or so and fans may see it Monday night as he said he plans to be on the sidelines for Seattle’s game against Atlanta.

That wasn’t the only unique sight at practice, though.

Sitting off to the side as the Seahawks went through their paces was a World War II Sherman Tank and an American flag flown on the Landing Craft, Tank (LCT) 595 on June 6, 1944 during D-Day, each of which will be on display in Touchdown City on Monday as the Seahawks celebrate their annual Salute to Service day.

A handful of players and coaches inspected the tank after practice with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and players K.J. Wright and Mark Glowisnki among those who climbed up inside the tank, which was transported from owner Paul Allen’s Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum in Everett.

Players and coaches also spent a few minutes visiting with Lieutenant Colonel Barbara Nichols, a 95 year-old Lacey native who helped build Boeing bombers during WWII. She was an original member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1969 including WWII, Korea and Vietnam conflicts. During her time in Korea and Vietnam, she devoted her spare time to helping orphaned children. A Bronze Star recipient, Nichols is the oldest living military nurse in the United States.

Nichols will raise the 12th Man flag Monday night.

There was a Sherman Tank at practice today. Headed to CLink for Salute to Service day Monday. pic.twitter.com/SrJLPTVOcp — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 17, 2017