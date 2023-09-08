Yes, conflicted Seahawks fans, it’s safe to root for Russell Wilson again if you want.

A year ago, not only were feelings still raw about the trade and the messy ending involving a player who will always be a Seattle sports icon, but there was the tangible reality that the worse Denver and Wilson did, the better would be the draft picks the Seahawks were getting in return.

That’s in the past now as all the trade terms have been completed and, for the most part from Seattle’s end, more than satisfied.

Which makes it a good time to review what each side received and their status heading into the 2023 season.

Seattle received:

Tight end Noah Fant: Fant is entering his second season with Seattle after the Seahawks picked up a $6.8 million option on his contract for this year. He will again be essentially a co-starter at tight end with Will Dissly.

Quarterback Drew Lock: After a strong preseason, Lock will again back up Geno Smith, having re-signed with the Seahawks in March on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Defensive end Shelby Harris: After one year with the Seahawks, Harris was released in March in a move that saved almost $9 million in cash and cap. He later signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Cleveland, where he is expected to be a key part of the team’s defensive line rotation.

Left tackle Charles Cross: Cross was taken in 2022 with the ninth overall pick, which was one of five draft picks Seattle received for Wilson. After starting all 17 games last season, he enters this year at left tackle.

Outside linebacker Boye Mafe: Mafe, taken with the 40th overall pick in 2022, had a promising rookie season and, after a strong preseason, he might start to open the season if Darrell Taylor remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. Running back Kenneth Walker III was taken with the 41st pick, and some will always wonder what Seattle would have done had it had just one pick in the second round instead of two. But the Seahawks don’t have to answer that question.

Outside linebacker Tyreke Smith: Here’s where it can get a little confusing. The third of three picks Seattle got in 2022 for Wilson was No. 145 overall. But Seattle traded that to Kansas City for two lower picks — 158 and 233. At 158, Seattle chose Smith, who missed all of last season due to injury but showed promise in the preseason and projects to have a role in the outside linebacker rotation.

Wide receiver Dareke Young: Young, meanwhile, was taken at 233. After serving as a reserve and regular on special teams as a rookie, he has battled an adductor injury in the preseason but made the initial 53-man roster as a reserve. The Chiefs used the 145th pick on offensive tackle Darian Kinnard. He did not play in games last year for Kansas City and was waived at the end of August before being re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon: With the first of two picks Seattle got in the 2023 draft as part of the Wilson deal, the Seahawks took Witherspoon fifth overall. A nagging hamstring injury means Witherspoon might not play in the opener — a disappointment to be sure but too early to be disappointed overall.

Outside linebacker Derick Hall: With the second 2023 pick received for Wilson, Seattle took Hall 37th overall out of Auburn. Hall had one tackle and two QB hits in the preseason. He projects to be a key part of the edge rotation, though he hurt his shoulder in the preseason finale against Green Bay.

And Denver received:

Quarterback Russell Wilson: After struggling like no one could have anticipated — Denver went 4-11 in his 15 starts — Wilson will attempt to revive his career at age 35 under new Broncos coach Sean Payton. If he doesn’t, let the speculation begin that the Broncos, who also have new ownership, could look to go in a different direction. Wilson’s $17 million base salary for 2024 becomes fully guaranteed March 21.

Defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike: It might be forgotten that Seattle threw in a fourth-round 2022 pick back to Denver, which the Broncos used on Uwazurike, the 116th overall pick out of Iowa State. He made 17 tackles in eight games last season. In making matters worse in this deal for the Broncos, it was announced in July that he has been suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games last season.