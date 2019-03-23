Veteran cornerback Neiko Thorpe has re-signed with the Seahawks, a league source confirmed to the Seattle Times. Thorpe visited the Buffalo Bills on Friday but then re-signed with Seattle on Saturday, something he first announced via his Instagram page.

Thorpe has been with the Seahawks since 2016 and while he has played sparingly as a cornerback — he had 29 defensive snaps last season — he has been a core special teams player throughout his Seattle career. He played 266 special teams snaps last year, third most on the team according to Pro Football Reference, behind only the 373 of Barkevious Mingo and 279 of Jacob Martin.

Thorpe, 29, was also a special teams co-captain in 2018, as voted by teammates, along with kicker Sebastian Janikowski. He’s been with Seattle since 2016 when he signed in September as a free agent.

Thorpe’s re-signing means that only two of Seattle’s 13 unrestricted free agents are unsigned — Janikowski and defensive end Dion Jordan.

He is the fourth to re-sign with Seattle, the others being linebackers K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks and guard D.J. Fluker. Seattle also placed a franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark so he would not become a UFA.

And his re-signing gives Seattle seven cornerbacks on its roster, the others being Shaquill Griffin, Tre Flowers, Jeremy Boykins, Akeem King, Kalan Reed and Simeon Thomas.

The Seahawks typically keep five cornerbacks, so the Seahawks already appear to have a pretty competitive group, though they could well add to it in the draft and/or with undrafted free agents — Seattle appears at the moment trying to be pretty selective in its signing of outside veteran free agents so it can try to maximize its chances of getting four compensatory picks in the 2020 draft.

Griffin and Flowers return as the starters at the two outside spots — left and right, respectively — while Reed and King loom as the leading contenders to help replace the departed Justin Coleman (who signed with Detroit) as the nickel back. King, who has also played some safety in his career, also could help there and as an outside corner. Thomas, who at 6-3 is tied with Flowers as the tallest corner on the roster, projects more as an outside corner while Boykins could be used both in the slot and outside. Thorpe probably projects to try to earn the same role as in the past — a backup primarily on the outside spots and a core special teams player.

Seattle re-signed King, who could have been a restricted free agent, to a one-year, $1.4 million deal before the signing period began, indicating their desire to keep him on the roster. King had some standout moments working in a specialty defensive package in the late-season win against the Chiefs, assigned to specifically cover Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.