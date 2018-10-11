After retiring from the Seahawks following his age 29 season in 2015, Lynch is on pace to have one of the years ever for any NFL running back aged 32.

Marshawn Lynch’s decision to return to football in 2017 not only created the opportunity for a reunion with the Seahawks Sunday in London but also has greatly enhanced his chances at eventually being elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s doing so not only by adding to his career rushing total — he has 10,334, currently ranked 28th all-time, according to Pro Football Reference — but also by still performing at a high level at the age of 32, a time when most running backs have long retired, let alone still thrived on the field.

Lynch has 331 yards this season in his second year with the Raiders after sitting out the 2016 season in retirement, and is on pace to rush for 1,059, whild doing with an average of 4.3 yards per carry right in line with his career average.

If he hit that season total it would be the third-most yards ever for a running back aged 32 since the merger in 1970 and the fifth-most of any running back 32 or older (John Riggins has the most yards for a running back 32 or older, rushing for 1,347 at the age of 34 in 1983).

His new coach with the Raiders, Jon Gruden, said in a conference call with Seattle media this week that after having watched Lynch’s career in his role as a TV analyst he expected Lynch could still play well in what is now his 11th season in the NFL.

“Nothing surprising regarding his age.,’’ Gruden said. “He’s as advertised. He’s one heck of a player, he’s a great teammate. I think he’s misunderstood by a lot of people, but he is a great down-to-down competitor, still as talented as any runner, I believe, as there is in the league.’’

Seahawk coaches and players echoed that sentiment this week.

“He looks like he got faster,’’ said middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. “When he was here he wasn’t breaking away from people. Now it looks like he can break away from people. He looks quicker. Looks stronger. It’s going to be a dope challenge if they give him the ball a lot. They haven’t really been giving him the ball all that much. I don’t know if it’s because of scores or whatever but definitely know he’s going to want to run the ball against us, so we’ve got to be ready.”

Still, that Lynch could play this well at this age wasn’t real evident during his last season with the Seahawks in 2015 when a pair of injuries limited him to seven games, 417 yards and a yards-per-carry average of 3.8 (in the same season that Thomas Rawls led the NFL in yards per carry at 5.6).

When Lynch retired from the Seahawks following he 2015 season he had 9,112 career yards, which currently would rank 39th all time.

If he were to stay on his current pace for this season he would have 11,062 career yards at end of the year, which would rank 22nd all-time (just behind O.J. Simpson at 11,236).

All but five players who have rushed for more than that total are in the Hall of Fame, and each of the five who are not are either still playing (Frank Gore) or have retired since 2006 and are still being considered (or in the case of Steven Jackson, not yet eligible).

And who knows? Maybe Lynch decides to play past this season — he signed a two-year contract with the Raiders when he decided to return in 2017 — especially with the team planning to stay in the Bay Area for the 2019 season before moving to Las Vegas.

Lynch moving up the career totals helps to mitigate the one thing that some have speculated could work against him — that he’s only been an All-Pro once (2012) and finished in the top five in rushing in his career twice (2012 and 2014).

Had Lynch stayed retired, his HOF chances might have been tough.

But 11,000 or so yards plus his post-season credentials — he has nine rushing touchdowns in the playoffs, tied for the eighth-most in NFL history — might just do it.

It’s worth noting at this point that unlike in baseball, where players are inducted representing a specific team, the Pro Football Hall of Fame merely lists every team a and player played for on his bust.

And there’d be no doubt in Lynch’s case that what he would be most remembered for is his Seattle career — he rushed for 6,347 yards with the Seahawks as well as 57 of his 84 career touchdowns (which is 16th in NFL history).

And who wouldn’t want to see it happen if just for the speech itself (unless Lynch went the Terrell Owens route)?

Wagner thinks it’s a no-brainer Lynch should be in, as much for how he paved the way for players crafting their own images separate of the mainstream media as well as what he has done on the field.

“What he means to the game and he kind of reminds me of an Allen Iverson type where he changed a culture, changed the way people viewed the media, through the media, he’s himself — he’s a player that like you’ll never see again in a generation,’’ Wagner said. “So I think that represents a lot. I think by the end, all said and done, he’ll have the numbers to get in, for sure.”