Former Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable has reportedly been hired by the Oakland Raiders.

It didn’t take long for fired Seahawks’ offensive line coach Tom Cable to find a new home as reports Saturday morning surfaced that he will become the new OL coach for the Raiders and new Oakland coach Jon Gruden.

Among those reporting the move is NFL.com.

That will mean a reunion between the Seahawks and Cable for the Seattle-Oakland game in London next Oct. 14.

It also means a reunion in Oakland between Cable and former Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch, who returned to play for the Raiders last season at the age of 31 and remains under contract for next season.

Cable came to Seattle in 2011 after having been the head coach of the Raiders for 44 games from 2008-10 seasons and having been the offensive line coach in 2007-08 — Oakland ranked in the top 10 in rushing in the NFL each season he was the OL coach there.

Cable is the first of the Seattle coaches fired — or rumored to be on the way out — to find a new job.

Seattle also fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell last week. One rumor is that Bevell could be a candidate to become the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons where former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the head coach.

It is also thought Pete Carroll is encouraging defensive Kris Richard to find a new job and that he likely won’t be back with the Seahawks in 2018. But Richard has yet to be announced as a coach anywhere else.