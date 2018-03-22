The former Ohio State quaterback-turned-receiver appears headed to the Jets.

He may have been a Seahawk at a prior time in his NFL career. But Terrelle Pryor won’t be a Seahawk again anytime soon with reports emerging Thursday night that he has chosen to sign with the New York Jets instead of Seattle.

Pryor, who was with Seattle in training camp in 2014 when he was attempting to make the roster as a backup quarterback, visited the Seahawks on Sunday and Monday but left without signing a contract, and then visited the Jets.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Pryor had decided Thursday night to sign with the Jets and it was expected that he would soon have an agreement with the team.

That leaves the Seahawks still looking to fill out their receiving corps and specifically in terms of finding a big receiver.

Pryor is listed at 6-4, 228 and would have been the tallest and heaviest receiver on Seattle’s roster other than 6-6, 230-pound Tanner McEvoy.

Seattle earlier signed Jaron Brown and acquired Marcus Johnson in a trade with the Eagles to add to their existing roster of receivers, but also have lost Paul Richardson in free agency to Washington.

The Seahawks have also gotten a visit from former Steelers and Eagles receiver Markus Wheaton.