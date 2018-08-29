The move gives the Seahawks added depth for its competition behind starter Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks have acquired quarterback Brett Hundley from the Green Bay Packers for a 2019 sixth-round pick, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network.

The move give Seattle another backup to compete with Austin Davis and rookie Alex McGough behind starter Russell Wilson.

Hundley, who played at UCLA, started nine games for the Packers last season when Aaron Rodgers was injured, completing 192 of 316 passes for 1,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, ranking 30th in the NFL in passer rating at 70.6 and 31st in yards per pass at 5.81. He also ran 36 times for 276 yards, and his mix of running and passing ability will make him a good fit for much of what the Seahawks do.

Hundley appeared unlikely to make Green Bay’s roster with the Packers having acquired DeShone Kizer to back up Rodgers.

Nether Davis nor McGough, meanwhile, had made it clear that they were solidly Seattle’s backup with each playing spottily in three preseason games.

Davis, who was Seattle’s backup last season, is 7-11 in the preseason playing just six series, for 56 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

McGough, who was a seventh-round pick in 2018, is 24-39 for 285 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Davis had also been a backup and briefly a starter for the Rams when current Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator there from 2012-14, leading to some thought he had the inside track on again holding the backup job due to his familiarity with the offense.

But Davis may now be the odd man out since he would not be able to be on the team’s practice squad.

McGough does have practice squad eligibility and the Seahawks could well be considering hoping he could make it through to the practice squad.

The 6-3, 225-pound Hundley was heavily recruited by former UW coach Steve Sarkisian before signing with UCLA and Rick Neuheisel.

He was the starter for the Bruins from 2012-14, throwing 75 touchdowns against 25 interceptions while also rushing for 1,747 yards. He was named as the Pac-12 second team QB in 2014, which which he declared early for the draft, ultimately being selected by Green Bay with the 147th overall pick.