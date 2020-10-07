The Seahawks will sign veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison after he had a workout with the team Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

But for now, Harrison is signing to the practice squad, which could be because of new COVID-19 protocols the NFL handed down to teams on Tuesday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who was first with the news of Harrison signing with Seattle, reported that because the process for signing free agents is in flux, the timing for this move is unclear.

Specifically, free agents are now required to have five days of negative tests before they can enter the Seahawks’ facilities, and have to pass a point-of-care test on the sixth day. So, that might be complicating things with Harrison’s arrival.

Also, because teams can now elevate two players a week from the practice squad to the gameday roster on Sunday — for which they get paid a prorated share of the veteran minimum — this might also simply give Seattle some roster flexibility while the testing process is sorted out.

Regardless, the bigger picture is that the Seahawks will be adding Harrison, who has been in the league since 2012, was a first team All-Pro in 2016 and played last season with the Lions.

He had considered retiring — he turns 32 on Nov. 29 — but decided to play this season and had also been reportedly considering a trip to Green Bay before deciding to sign with Seattle.

Harrison has 11 career sacks — two in 15 games with the Lions last season — and is known more for his run-stopping prowess. But the Seahawks may be hoping he can add some pass rush from the inside as well as continue what has so far been a pretty good run defense for Seattle this season.

Seattle’s overall defense, though, as Seattle ranks last in the NFL in yards allowed at 476.76 per game.

Seattle also brought in linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Tuesday. They also brought in linebacker Michael Divinity, who tweeted Wednesday morning that he signed with Seattle.

Seattle has Jarran Reed and Poona Ford as its starting defensive tackles and has Bryan Mone and Anthony Rush behind them.

The Seahawks have two openings on their practice squad this week, so Harrison will fill one of them, and it’s unclear if Divinity will fill the other. Players can be signed to the 53-player roster at any time, and as noted, if he’s eligible, Harrison could also be elevated from the PS for Sunday’s game against Minnesota.

The Seahawks are off next week.