Mychal Kendricks returned to the Seahawks' starting lineup on Monday against the Vikings, but broke his leg during the game and is now out for the season.

Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks is out for the season after breaking his tibia against the Vikings on Monday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, citing unnamed sources.

It’s a particularly tough blow for Kendricks because the Vikings game was his first game back after serving an eight-game NFL suspension for insider trading.

Kendricks, 28, pleaded guilty to insider trading earlier this fall, and he is facing a possible prison term of 30-to-37 months, but is expected to be sentenced no earlier then January. Until then, upon completion of his NFL suspension, he was eligible to play.

The 5-foot-11, 240-pound veteran started at weakside linebacker for the Seahawks against the Vikings and played 44 defensive snaps, recording five tackles. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on 710ESPN Tuesday morning that Kendricks played through a knee injury that occurred during the game.

“I don’t know how he is today but he hurt his knee in the game and I noticed him making it, he did not want to come out he fought it the whole way. He was not full speed but he was going and he battled through it,” Carroll said on Tuesday. “He’s a really good ballplayer. I don’t know if he’s going to be well this week or not, it was unfortunate it happened. But in the heat of the battle he was not gonna give up.”

However, if Schefter’s information is accurate, Kendricks’ injury is a broken tibia, and not a knee issue as Carroll originally thought.

With Kendricks out and K.J. Wright’s status still questionable, the Seahawks will likely go to Austin Calitro to fill the weakside linebacker spot for this weekend’s game against the 49ers. A second-year player out of Villanova, Calitro started and finished second on the team with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss in the Seahawks’ 43-16 win over San Francisco less than two weeks ago. The 6-0, 240-pound linebacker has made 36 tackles and started four games this season.