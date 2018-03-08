The Seahawks will not tender qualifying offers to exclusive rights free agents Garrison Smith and Christian French, according to an NFL Network report.

While the decisions regarding big names such as Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett are understandably dominating the headlines, the Seahawks also made a few other moves on Thursday, according to reports from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Rapoport reported that Seattle will not tender qualifying offers to two players who are exclusive rights free agents — defensive tackle Garrison Smith and linebacker Christian French — while also getting a visit from free agent defensive end Derrick Shelby.

Smith and French were two of the team’s 12 exclusive rights free agents, players bound to the Seahawks as long as Seattle gives them a qualifying offer. The two will instead now become free agents on Wednesday.

French, an Oregon alum, never appeared in a game for Seattle or was on the 53-man regular season roster but has been on the 90-man roster at varying times the past two seasons and spent most of last year on Injured Reserve.

Smith appeared in 11 games for Seattle the last two seasons, including eight in 2017, usually as a rotational player on the defensive line and usually in run down situations.

The 29-year-old Shelby was released by Atlanta last week, saving the Falcons $3.25 million, after starting 14 games in 2017.

Shelby, who first came into the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Utah, suffered a torn Achilles in 2016 and while he returned to play in every game last season he split time with two other players. Regarded as a solid player against the run, Shelby had 30 tackles and one sack last season.

Shelby is the third known free agent to visit the Seahawks in the last two days, the others being linebacker Brian Cushing and running back Jonathan Stewart.

Seattle also has 10 other exclusive rights free agents whom the team can keep with qualifying offers, which must be made by Wednesday: defensive linemen Quinton Jefferson and Branden Jackson; linebackers Paul Dawson and Josh Forrest; center Joey Hunt; safety Jordan Simone; running back J.D. McKissic; snapper Tyler Ott; tight end Tyrone Swoopes and offensive lineman Tyrus Thompson.