Thomas did not practice twice this week and apparently neither was approved by the team.

The Seahawks are considering a significant fine for safety Earl Thomas after he declined to take part in two practices this week, according to a report from ESPN.com Sunday morning.

But Thomas is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys in a 1:25 p.m. kickoff.

Thomas mysteriously missed practice on Friday and coach Pete Carroll ruled out any reason of injury or rest day. Thomas also missed Wednesday’s practice for what the team listed as non-injury related reasons. That had been thought potentially a planned a rest day — veterans often get those and Thomas had also been listed as having one during the week prior to last week’s game against the Bears.

But the ESPN report indicates both of the practices Thomas did not take part in this were were apparently because he didn’t want to practice and not as part of an agreement with the team and that the team may fine Thomas. Jay Glazer of FoxSports, meanwhile, reported that Thomas also reported late to Saturday’s walk-through and that Thomas simply stopped practicing midway through a recent practice and referred to Thomas’ skipped practices as a “hold-in.”

When Thomas returned to the Seahawks prior to the opener against Denver he wrote that the “disrespect will not be forgotten” and later said he would “just put the best product out there as possible, protect myself until I do get paid.” Thomas said after the Denver game, in the only comments he has made to media, that he reported solely so he would not lose his $500,000 weekly game checks.



It’s thought Thomas showed up to the Seahawks’ facility on Friday and told the team he needed more rest and didn’t want to practice Friday while the team had been under the impression that he would.

Veterans often have taken rest days during the season — notably Marshawn Lynch for most of his Seattle career and Richard Sherman the last few years. But those were pre-arranged with the team and understood by both sides as rest days.

Carroll said after Friday’s practice that he wouldn’t commit to Thomas playing against Dallas Sunday saying “we’ll see how he’s doing. We’ll make sure he’s okay.”

But Thomas took part in the team’s Saturday activities — though with Glazer saying he was late — and is expected to play against the Cowboys.

The ESPN report also stated that the Chiefs have emerged as a possible trade partner for Thomas while NFL.com reported that some members of the Cowboys organization are hoping to re-starter trade talks with Seattle regarding Thomas.

Thomas has made it clear he’d love to play for the Cowboys and Dallas is thought to have offered Seattle at least a third-round pick before the draft last April. For those reasons Dallas remains a logical option as a trade partner in the future if the Cowboys either up their offer (it’s been thought Seattle wants at least a second-round pick) or the Seahawks get to a point where they are willing to take less (or another team gets into the bidding). The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. Seattle time, or after the Seahawks’ seventh game of the season on Oct. 28 at Detroit.

Some have wondered if the Seahawks might be more willing to trade Thomas to Dallas once the two teams have played — the Seahawks acquired left tackle Duane Brown from Houston two days after the Seahawks and Texans played at CenturyLink Field last October and it was revealed later that Houston and Seattle had been talking for about two months.

ESPN, though, reported that a trade of Thomas to Dallas is “a super long shot.”

The Chiefs’ safeties are Eric Berry and former Seahawk Ron Parker. Berry signed a six-year contract in Feb., 2017 that pays him an average of $13 million a year — the salary it has been thought Thomas hopes to top. But Berry has been dealing with a heel injury this season and the Chiefs might be intrigued at the idea of pairing the two together, especially now that they appear legitimate Super Bowl contenders with the rise of second-year QB Patrick Mahomes.

Parker, who was with Seattle in 2011-12, was signed by the Chiefs shortly before the season.

The Chiefs have the worst pass defense in the NFL, having allowed 860 yards in two games, 107 more than any other team.