The Seahawks could be looking for options at linebacker with K.J. Wright still working his way back from arthroscopic knee surgery.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that weakside linebacker K.J. Wright is “making progress” as he works his way back from arthroscopic knee surgery two weeks ago.

But the Seahawks also appear to be examining all options just in case. Reports emerged Thursday that Seattle had free agent Mychal Kendricks — who is facing significant jail time for insider trading — in for a visit. Both the NFL Network and ESPN reported the visit.

Kendricks was released by the Browns after he was charged with insider trading and then acknowledged his guilt in a statement.

But his sentencing is not until December — he is reportedly facing up to 25 years — and Pro Football Talk reported Thursday that the NFL has not taken any action that would prevent him from playing until then.

Kendricks played from 2012-17 with the Eagles, earning a Super Bowl ring with Philly last season, before signing with the Browns in the offseason.

Kendricks typically played weakside linebacker, the same position as Wright.

Without Wright, Seattle gave rookie Shaquem Griffin the start at that spot against Denver. But after some struggles in the early going Seattle then also used Austin Calitro there, typically playing Calitro on early downs and Griffin on third downs.

Carroll was noncomittal on Thursday on who would start at weakside linebacker, and said earlier in the week that it could depend on how practice goes this week.

Asked about Griffin and his defense against the run Sunday, Carroll said that fitting runs correctly is always a challenge for young players.

“It’s always going to be all the way through this first season and into next year is just getting really sharp,” Carroll said. “Because that stuff takes a long time to do really well and consistently. He didn’t have many plays in the running game that he didn’t fit up right. He was pretty sharp on that stuff, for the most part.”

As for Wright, Carroll said Thursday he has begun a running program and was due to work out earlier in the day but there was no clear timeline yet for his return.

“He’s running today, felt pretty good,” Carroll said. “We’ll see he does. He’s going day-to-day. He ran yesterday and he’s working out again today so he hasn’t done that yet but he is making progress and feeling pretty good.”