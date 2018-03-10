Richard Sherman reportedly began a visit with the 49ers on Friday night and could soon sign with Seattle's NFC West rival.

Reports Saturday morning indicated it may not take long for Richard Sherman to find a new home after he was released by the Seahawks on Friday.

And it might create a tough sight for Seahawks’ fans — Sherman wearing a San Francisco 49ers’ uniform.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that “San Francisco is first up on former Seahawks’ CB Richard Sherman’s visit list – and there’s a real chance it’s his last visit, too.” NFL.com reported that Sherman will take a physical with the 49ers Saturday to determine where he is in his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury suffered on Nov. 9 against Arizona, a game that it appears will turn out to have been Sherman’s last in a Seattle uniform. If the 49ers are satisfied enough with what the physical shows and the two sides can agree on compensation then Sherman could be a 49er by the end of the weekend, it appears.

Sherman was in Las Vegas for NFL Players Association meetings until Friday afternoon but is thought to have then traveled to the Bay Area for his meeting with the 49ers.

Sherman is obviously familiar with the Bay Area, having played five years at Stanford. 49ers GM John Lynch is also a Stanford grad and talked to Sherman often during his years as an analyst for NFL games for FOX.

Sherman also would be in a similar defense — San Francisco’s defensive coordinator is Robert Saleh who was a defensive quality control coach with the Seahawks from 2011-13 and has installed a scheme similar to that run by Pete Carroll in Seattle.

“We are very similar, yeah,” Carroll said in September. “You can see that the background and Coach Saleh’s time with us here and then with Gus (Bradley in Jacksonville where Saleh worked from 2014-16), there is a big connection there. They’ve got their own flavor to it. They’ve got nuances and things that they do and of course their people are different, so things don’t come out the same. But there is a lot of similarities.”

Sherman was released on Friday by the Seahawks on a cost-cutting move — Seattle will add $11 million in salary cap space for 2018 with his departure. Overthecap.com has Seattle at just under $31 million for 2018 after the releases of Sherman and cornerback Jeremy Lane on Friday.

Cap space isn’t an issue for the 49ers, who have $70 million, more than all but four other teams, even after recently re-signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million deal.

If he joined the 49ers Sherman would also be reunited with his partner for one of the most famous plays in Seattle sports history — Malcolm Smith. Smith, who caught Sherman’s tip of a Colin Kaepernick pass for a game-clinching interception in the 2014 NFC title game, is under contract with the 49ers through 2021 after signing with them last year.