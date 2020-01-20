According to a report by Brady Henderson of ESPN, Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin will be playing in the Pro Bowl.

Griffin, as he virtually did with Seattle, will be replacing Richard Sherman on the NFC roster with Sherman’s 49ers now in the Super Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando, where Griffin played for the University of Central Florida.

According to Pro Football Focus, Griffin’s 13 pass breakups during the regular season were tied for second most in the league. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner already have been named to the Pro Bowl roster, although Wagner might miss the game because of needed offseason surgery.