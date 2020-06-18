Receiver Josh Gordon has officially applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a necessary step in his attempt to continue to play, according to several reports Thursday.

Gordon was indefinitely suspended by the NFL on Dec. 16 for violating the league’s policies on both performance enchancing drugs and substances of abuse after having played five games for the Seahawks.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network Thursday, Gordon hopes to get the indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp.

There has been widespread speculation that Gordon and the Seahawks would be interested in a reunion should his suspended be lifted. It’s possible Gordon could still be suspended for more games, but setting a definite suspension would at least allow Gordon to sign with a team and take part in training camp.

Gordon missed Seattle’s last two regular season games and both playoff games last year after being suspended, and it’s been thought possible that could fulfil a suspension for the PED violation.

The question then would be if Gordon would get further suspended for the violation of substances of abuse.

As Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported last year after the suspension, Gordon was appealing the PED suspension when he then failed another drug test for substances of abuse. Glazer reported then it would be an “uphill battle’’ for Gordon to get back in the league given that occurrence and his history.

Glazer reported then that Gordon would actually be facing a six-game suspension for the PED violation and then whatever the league might potentially add for the other suspension (though it wouldn’t have to, though Gordon would be subject to rigorous testing at the least). If that’s true, then Gordon would be looking at being suspended for at least the first two regular season games of the 2020 season.

The suspension last year was the seventh time Gordon had been suspended by the league, with penalties that included him missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Gordon’s attorney, Adam Kenner, said in a statement to NFL.com that Gordon’s relapse came after the death of his brother — the first comment of any kind from Gordon’s camp about what happened last December.

“Josh had a lapse because of his brother’s death,” Kenner said, via Pelissero. “But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what’s proper and understand how to manage these issues. He’s installed the right team around him to make sure he’s on the right path. He understands he’s been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this.”

Gordon, who turned 29 in April, has been working out in the Seattle area recently which has helped fuel speculation of a possible return to the Seahawks.

Gordon was claimed by Seattle off waivers on Nov. 1 from the Patriots and had seven catches in five games for 139 yards, including a 58-yarder against Carolina on the day before he was suspended.

Seattle signed Phillip Dorsett II as a likely third receiver after Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf and also has returnees such as David Moore and John Ursua to add depth, but would undoubtedly be interested in adding Gordon — albeit, on what would certainly be a low-risk contract — if he becomes available.