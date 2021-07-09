Former Seahawk defensive end Frank Clark, who has spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with felony possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles County, according to multiple reports Friday.

If he is found guilty, the maximum sentence is three years in prison, and Clark could also be subject to discipline from the NFL via its personal conduct policy.

The Kansas City Star reported that the charge stems from an arrest by the California Highway Patrol on March 13 when Clark was riding with another man and, during a routine traffic stop, police noticed two loaded firearms inside the vehicle — one rifle and one handgun.

Clark also was arrested June 20 in the Los Angeles area for a vehicle code violation when police noticed an open duffel bag that had an Uzi inside, according to reports. Clark reportedly said the gun belonged to a member of his security team. Clark was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and booked into jail and later released on $35,000 bond. That incident reportedly remains under investigation.

The Star reported that Clark will be arraigned in Compton, California, on July 14 in relation to the charge for the March arrest.

The Star reported that the Chiefs had no immediate comment on Clark’s charge.

Advertising

Clark was drafted by Seattle in the second round in 2015 out of Michigan after he was kicked off the team late in his senior year following an investigation into a domestic violence incident. Clark eventually pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct with charges for assault and domestic violence dropped.

Clark played in 62 games for the Seahawks from 2015-18 making 35 sacks, including a career-high 13 in 2018, which turned out to be his final season in Seattle.

Seattle initially placed a franchise tag on Clark for the 2019 season which would have paid him $17.1 million. But after Seattle realized it would have difficulty re-signing Clark to a long-term extension, the Seahawks decided to trade him.

Seattle eventually worked out a deal with Kansas City shortly before the 2019 draft in which Seattle got a first-round pick in 2019 and a second-rounder in 2020 (there also was a swap of third-round picks in 2019).

Seattle got three players directly in return for Clark — defensive end L.J. Collier in 2019 and then, by trading the second-rounder it got from Kansas City in 2020 for two other picks, guard Damien Lewis and defensive end Alton Robinson.

Clark then signed a five-year contract with Kansas City for up to $104 million that included $62.3 million in guarantees.

The 28-year-old Clark has $18.5 million in guaranteed money for the 2021 season with a dead money hit of $38.9 million. He has two more years on his contract following the 2021 season but with no guaranteed money and dead money hits of $13.6 million and $6.8 million.

Clark has 14 sacks in 29 regular-season games with the Chiefs, making the Pro Bowl each year — something he did not do with the Seahawks. He also has eight sacks in six postseason games with Kansas City, which has reached the Super Bowl the past two years.