All of the discussion about whether Antonio Brown could join the Seahawks could soon be moot with a report emerging Friday that he might reach an agreement to sign with Tampa Bay over the weekend.

As first reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle and corroborated by multiple other reports, Brown is flying to Tampa Bay Friday to make an official visit with the Bucs on Saturday.

According to Wilson, a deal could be reached quickly.

“Both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement,” Wilson reported. “This move, once finalized, would reunite Brown with his friend and former teammate Tom Brady.”

And while Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Friday afternoon that Brown remains “in discussions” with the Seahawks, several other reports indicated that Brown-to-Tampa Bay is almost a done deal.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Friday: “Antonio Brown arrives in Tampa tonight, which is Day 1 of his COVID protocol. If all goes well — and AB and the #Bucs expect it to — he’ll sign by the beginning of next week and be ready to play in Week 9 after suspension.” Rapoport reported Brown is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Bucs.

And Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times reported that the deal is “99 percent” done.

Brown played one game with Brady and the New England Patriots last season before being released amid further allegations of sexual assault, which were among the reasons he was later suspended by the NFL for the first eight weeks of the 2020 season, officially cited as having violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Brown also has a good relationship with Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who said during a Zoom session with media Thursday that he hopes Brown gets “a second chance” to play, seeming to confirm he has been advocating for the team to sign Brown.

With the Bucs, Brown would also be reunited with head coach Bruce Arians, who was the offensive coordinator for the Steelers during Brown’s first two NFL seasons in Pittsburgh in 2010 and 2011. A year ago, Arians shut down any talk of the Bucs adding Brown, saying “it’s not gonna happen.”

But with Arians having helped lead an overhaul of the team’s offense in his second year in Tampa with the addition of Brady and Rob Gronkowski he now seems willing to add Brown to further boost the team’s Super Bowl hopes.

Going to Tampa would also keep Brown close to home as he grew up in the Miami area and has retained a residence there.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday confirmed the team had interest in Brown, saying that the Seahawks “are tuned in to what’s happening there.”

Both Carroll and Wilson portrayed attempting to add Brown as part of the team’s never-ending quest to be as competitive as possible, especially in a season when Seattle has jumped out to its best start ever at 5-0, only further emboldening the team’s Super Bowl aspirations.

Tampa Bay feels it can win it all, too, already boasting the number-one ranked defense in the NFL in yards allowed and coming off its best game of the season, a 38-10 thrashing of previously undefeated Green Bay.

Brown, who turned 32 in July, was named an All-Pro every year from 2014-17 and owns the fourth-best per-game receiving yard average in NFL history at 86.0.