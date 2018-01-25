Seahawks assistant special teams coach Heath Farwell is leaving for a similar position with the Carolina Panthers.

There will be yet another change to the Seahawks coaching staff as assistant special teams coach Heath Farwell is headed to take a position with the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Farwell, who played for the Seahawks from 2010-14 as a backup linebacker and a core special teams player, was an assistant special teams coach for the Seahawks in 2017 after being a coaching assistant in 2016, and will become an assistant special teams coach with the Panthers, news first reported by Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network. In his position with the Seahawks Farwell was serving as an assistant to head special teams coach Brian Schneider.

Farwell becomes the seventh of the 25 members of the Seahawks’ 2017 assistant coaching staff known not to be returning in 2018.