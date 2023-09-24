Sunday made it feel as if it’s safe to believe in the Seahawks again.

The Week 1 loss to the Rams inspired a crisis of faith about where this season might be headed.

And while the Week 2 win over the Lions was a really good and fun win, it was also just one win against, well, the Detroit Lions, who, as improved as they may be, are still a franchise that has never sniffed a Super Bowl.

But backing that win up was a 37-27 victory Sunday over the Carolina Panthers that featured a well-balanced offense and a defense that while bending a few times — and broke once during a somewhat nerve-wracking second quarter — made the big plays when they were most needed.

With the struggling New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals now on tap, the chance for Seattle to get the kind of start it needs to stay in the NFC West race is within reach.

On to the grades:

Quarterback

For a while, this didn’t feel like one of Geno Smith’s better games, particularly during the first half when Seattle went 1 of 8 on third downs. But you look up at the end of it and there he was, 23 of 36 for 296 yards and a touchdown and a whirling dervish of a two-point play that brought back memories of that Russell Wilson guy to cap it all off. He’ll want the interception back, but this was a winning performance, which is all that matters.

Grade: B

Running back

This, THIS, was the kind of two-headed-monster performance the Seahawks have been seeking for years. When Kenneth Walker III wasn’t juking and dancing his way past defenders for 97 yards on 18 carries, Zach Charbonnet was running over them for 46 yards on nine carries. Walker also caught three passes for 59 yards, including a 36-yarder that was as big of a play as any in the game. The upshot is that the two combined for 143 yards on 27 carries and four receptions for 58 more. That’ll do.

Grade: A

Receivers

So much for DK Metcalf being questionable for this one. Instead, this was something of a statement game for Metcalf, who had a somewhat uneven beginning to the season with two penalties that drew three fines and seven receptions for 107 yards. He bettered that yardage Sunday with six receptions for 112 yards on eight targets. Tyler Lockett had three catches for 34 yards but turned in one of the most memorable moments of the game with his deke-out two-point catch in the fourth quarter. And, yes, the Seahawks got “More Bobo” as Jake Bobo turned in his first TD grab, which preceded Lockett’s two-pointer. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was quiet, with one catch for 10 yards. But that didn’t matter on this day.

Grade: A

Tight end

No Will Dissly, no matter. The Seahawks got another big day from this group, with Noah Fant (4-41) and Colby Parkinson (3-38) doing lots of damage at key times. Newly signed Brady Russell also got a few snaps and made a tackle on the first punt of the game.

Grade: A

Offensive line

The Seahawks began the game with three backup offensive linemen, as right guard Phil Haynes sat out with a calf injury and was replaced by rookie Anthony Bradford, and Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe were again at the tackle spots. In the second quarter, left guard Damien Lewis departed for a while, with Ben Brown — signed on Sept. 4 — forced into the game. That led to a few uneven moments in the rest of the second quarter, especially on those third downs. But Lewis returned for the second half, and the line play evened out. Smith was hit only twice in the final two quarters after taking six hits in the first half. Give the line some credit for the running game getting better at the end as well.

Grade: B

Defensive line

Jarran Reed had 1.5 sacks to lead what was maybe the best overall effort of the year from the guys up front. One caveat is that Carolina is pretty banged up on its O-line, without either starting guard. But that’s how it’s supposed to look going against backups. The Panthers had just 44 yards rushing on 14 carries — and only 26 on 10 from its running backs — and handed the ball to its running backs only three times for 3 yards in the second half. Seattle had 11 quarterback hits after getting eight in the first two games.

Grade: A

Linebackers

The inside backers had a lot to do with the running-game success — Jordyn Brooks had nine tackles, a half-sack and a tackle for loss to lead the way. Devin Bush got the start in the base defense as a third linebacker, something Seattle had not done much of previously but was likely due to injuries in the secondary and wanting to defend the running game. Of the outside backers, Boye Mafe had a good play when he sniffed out a bootleg to sack Andy Dalton, while Derick Hall had a quarterback hit and batted down a pass.

Grade: B-plus

Secondary

There was one big breakdown here — the miscommunication that led to a 47-yard TD from Dalton to D.J. Chark in the second quarter (it appeared safety Quandre Diggs let Chark go, thinking he had help behind him). Seattle also had to again contend with an in-game injury at cornerback, as Tre Brown left in the second quarter with a concussion and was replaced by Michael Jackson.

Jackson gave up a heavily contested 36-yard Dalton-to-Chark reception that led to Carolina’s other TD when the game was still in some doubt. But this was also a pretty active day in the back end, as Seattle had six passes defended from the secondary — led by two each from rookie Devon Witherspoon (who also had a team-high 11 tackles) and Julian Love.

Artie Burns, playing nickel in place of injured Coby Bryant, also had a pass defended and tight coverage that forced an incompletion on a third down after Carolina’s interception, which kept the deficit at 13-9 instead of potentially 17-9.

Grade: B-minus

Special teams

What a bounce-back for Jason Myers, who entered the game 3 of 6 on the season and tied a team record with five field goals on five attempts. None were longer than 43 yards, but they all needed to be made. DeeJay Dallas had a couple of good returns (29 on a kickoff, 14 on a punt).

Grade: A

Coaching

Seattle had a good defensive plan to bring some pressure up the middle at times to take advantage of Carolina’s injury issues in the middle of its offensive line. And this was a solid mix of offensive play-calling, with 40 dropbacks and 29 runs. The big picture is a team that was reeling two weeks ago is now 2-1 — maybe just about where everyone thought it would be when the season began.

Grade: A