SANTA CLARA, Calif. — You knew all along this would be a tough game for the Seahawks, going on the road against a good opponent following the Monday night win over Denver.

And the hope is that really had an impact on this game.

Because if not, this season really might be the struggle that a lot of national observers have thought it could be from the minute Russell Wilson was traded in March.

Seattle has just 17 offensive points in two games, and none in the last six quarters, after a 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday that didn’t feel as close as that score.

Simply put, Seattle has lots of questions to answer about its offense, in particular, before a game next Sunday at home against Atlanta.

On to the early grades:

Quarterback

This was a step back for Geno Smith who made one big mistake early with a pass into double coverage that was picked off. And he just couldn’t get much going the rest of the game in any way.

Not that it was all his fault — receivers often weren’t open, and Smith often had little time to throw. And the final stats at least showed he was accurate, going 24-for-30. Those passes went for just 197 yards, and lots of those yards came in garbage time drives at the end of both halves.

The hope that the Seahawks had found something of a winning offensive formula last week looks a lot more faint after this game.

Grade: C-minus.

Running back

There was little room for anyone to run so it’s hard to really judge the backs much.

But the hope that the Seattle can lean on its running game this year the way it did at the end of last season is beginning to look like wishful thinking. Rashaad Penny was held to just 15 yards on six carries and Kenneth Walker III had 10 yards on four.

And there was the horrible decision by DeeJay Dallas to throw it.

Grade: D.

Wide receiver

What is becoming a glaring issue now is the lack of any other threat for Seattle aside from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Lockett had 107 yards on nine receptions, his 16th 100-yard receiving game. And Metcalf had four for 35 and drew a pass interference penalty for 26 yards that led to Seattle’s only scoring threat in the first half.

But otherwise there was just one other reception from a receiver — Dee Eskridge a 6-yarder in the final moments.

Grade: C.

Tight end

Seattle made use of multiple tight end sets throughout the game but didn’t get as much out of it this time, with just four receptions for 11 yards.

Grade: D.

Offensive line

After a promising first week for the O-line, this game revived a lot of the worries that a remade front five may need some time to jell.

There was no push in the running game and lots of running around by Smith.

Among other issues, Abraham Lucas had two costly penalties, one for being illegally downfield on a long pass to Metcalf in the first half.

Grade: D.

Defensive line

The Seahawks went with their big defensive line early in the game — four down linemen and two OLBs flanking them. But the 49ers moved it easily the first time they had the ball, and Seattle scrapped that.

The interior D-line again played pretty well, especially the ageless Al Woods.

Boye Mafe had his first-career sack, and Uchenna Nwosu had three QB hits. But Seattle had just four overall and Seattle gave up 189 yards rushing.

Grade: C.

Linebacker

Once again, a few too many holes for opposing running backs and a few too any missed tackles.

Darrell Taylor’s whiff of Deebo Samuel helped lead to a 51-yard gain and set up an early 49ers field goal.

It was hard to know for sure who busted the coverage on the 38-yard TD pass to Ross Dwelley, but it may have been a mix-up of the linebackers.

What was for certain is that there were few impact plays by the backers this week, and there were all those rushing yards.

Grade: D.

Secondary

Rookie Coby Bryant got the start at nickel in place of injured veteran Justin Coleman and had some to-be-expected struggles, with a pass interference penalty in the first half and an illegal contact in the third quarter on a third down.

Michael Jackson also had a costly DPI, and the 49ers mostly moved it at will.

Grade: C-minus.

Special teams

There was one big highlight — Tariq Woolen’s blocked field goal that led to a touchdown in the third quarter by Michael Jackson.

But there was also one big mistake — the muffed punt when Lockett was run into by Xavier Crawford.

Grade: C.

