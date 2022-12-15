Maybe, if not for what the 49ers surely think was a dubious roughing penalty that negated a pick-six, it could have been a rout for San Francisco.

And maybe, the Seahawks would think, if a fumble hadn’t turned into a touchdown right before halftime, they could have put even more drama into things at the end.

Which means that maybe the score ended up right where it belonged.

Certainly, the Seahawks can’t argue the 49ers didn’t display a lot of dominance this year, outscoring Seattle 48-20 in two games, with the Seahawks getting only one offensive touchdown.

It was the first time since 2011 that the 49ers swept the Seahawks, who have some work to do to get to the playoffs.

And now on to some grades.

Quarterback

Lots and lots of pressure meant Geno Smith was largely relegated to lots and lots of quick and sideways passes. He was accurate enough, completing all 10 in the third quarter and 15 in a row at one point. But he was held to just 238 yards on 31 completions, a hard way to live. He was lucky that the pick-six in the third quarter was negated. Smith almost threw a pick on the first series of the game when a pass went in and out of the hands of 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. It was a stat line that could have looked a lot worse.

Grade: B-minus

Running back

Kenneth Walker III showed a few times that he is indeed the best runner the Seahawks have right now. But with not a lot of room to run there isn’t a lot to show for it — 49 yards on 12 carries with a long of 15. The real killer here was the fumble by two-minute/third-down back Travis Homer just before the half. That simply couldn’t happen in a game like this.

Grade: C

Receiver

With the 49er pass rush meaning not much time for Smith to throw there was no completion to a receiver of longer than 19 yards, which went to Tyler Lockett.

DK Metcalf was called for taunting in the second quarter, his third unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the last five games, for appearing to challenge Greenlaw to a fight. While he had seven catches for 55 yards, he didn’t make a lot of impact. Charvarius Ward traveled with Metcalf for much of the game until leaving because of injury. Marquise Goodwin was held to just 10 yards on five receptions.

Lockett also had a false start in the second quarter before a third-and-eight. That was the kind of play the Seahawks didn’t need.

Grade: C

Tight end

There wasn’t a lot of offense from the tight ends as they were kept in to block against San Francisco’s powerful defensive front.

It worked a few times, but mostly the 49ers got through anyway making Smith resort to throwing quick passes.

Noah Fant did provide the only TD with his 10-yard catch in the fourth quarter on a day when he had five catches for 32 yards.

Grade: C

Offensive line

This was going to be a tough day for the line and that held true as the Seahawks had just 70 yards rushing on 14 carries — 18 on a scramble by Smith — and allowed three sacks and nine QB hits.

The Seahawks were completely confused on an early safety blitz by Talaona Hufanga that resulted in a sack and put a quick stop to their third possession of the game.

Gabe Jackson was beaten for the sack of Smith when it was third-and-four at the 35 early in the fourth quarter and the game still felt at least somewhat in doubt.

Grade: C-minus

Defensive line

With Al Woods out, the Seahawks started a line of Poona Ford, Bryan Mone and Shelby Harris, who was back after missing the Panthers game with an illness. Mone went down with a knee injury in the first quarter, and it seemed as if it might be a disaster.

Instead, the line played OK against the run compared to past weeks, with the final 55-yarder helping to pad the stats. Still, the 49ers rushed for 170 yards, and the Seahawks had only one sack and only three QB hits against a rookie QB making his first road start.

Myles Adams, who got more snaps with Mone out, held up pretty well and had a pass defense at the 1 in the fourth quarter. But there weren’t a ton of highlights.

Grade: C-minus.

Linebacker

The Seahawks didn’t get any QB hits out of its OLBs and not a lot of impact anywhere else, either.

Darrell Taylor did draw a hold from 49er tackle Mike McGlinchey on a third down the 49ers appeared to have converted that provided an early stop.

Typifying struggles, Jordyn Brooks got blocked and couldn’t make the play on what was one of the more critical plays in the game — the 49ers picking up 16 on a short pass to Ray-Ray McCloud on a third-and-15 in the third quarter.

Brooks left the game in the fourth because of a neck injury with Cody Barton taking over at MLB and Tanner Muse entering the game at WLB.

Grade: C

Secondary

Quandre Diggs had maybe his toughest game as a Seahawk, dropping an interception in the first half and twice missing tackles on tight end George Kittle on completions that turned into touchdowns.

Ryan Neal gutted it out on a sore knee and helped force a three-and-out on the first series with a good open field tackle.

The 49ers again seemed to largely stay away from Tariq Woolen, and it seemed the corners held up OK. But the two Kittle plays were more than enough damage done.

Grade: D

Special teams

Godwin Igwebuike, the one pleasant surprise from the Panthers loss, was again elevated off the practice squad and again gave some life to the return team with two early 31-yarders.

The Seahawks had good coverage early, with Jon Rhattigan making a good open-field tackle on a punt in the second quarter.

Punter Michael Dickson had another solid day, highlighted by a punt downed at the 1 early in the fourth quarter by Tanner Muse.

And Jason Myers hit two field goals and is now 26 of 27 on the season including making a 51-yarder.

Grade: B-plus