A common theme among Seahawks players after a loss as stunning in its completeness as any in the Pete Carroll era is that the Los Angeles Rams simply wanted it more.

“It just looked as though they were playing harder,” said quarterback Geno Smith after the Rams’ 30-13 win in the regular season opener for both games.

It was a game Seattle led 13-7 at halftime before the Rams simply outclassed the Seahawks in every way imaginable in the second half, scoring on all five of their possessions while holding Seattle to just one first down on its five possessions — which came via a Rams penalty.

While admitting that another team played harder might sound bad, in a way, that might be the best-case scenario for what happened Sunday. The worst case is that the Seahawks simply aren’t as good as they, and basically everybody else, thought they were.

What happens one year may not be too relevant to what happens the next, but it’s worth noting Seattle is now 3-7 in its last 10 games, including the playoff loss to the 49ers, since starting last season 6-3.

On that note, on to some ugly grades.

Quarterback

Boy, it’s really hard to know how much to blame Smith for this one. The numbers were bleak, 16-for-26 for 112 yards, including 3-for-8 for 9 in the second half. But early on, he looked like the Smith of last year before everything fell apart. You could question the decision to throw a deep pass to DK Metcalf on a third-and-4 in the third quarter when it was 17-13 and Seattle just needed to get something going. But if that play worked, that would have been the something to get something going. On a day this bad, though, nobody is going to grade well.

Grade: D

Running back

Kenneth Walker III was about the only offensive bright spot, with 64 yards on 12 carries. But like everyone, he did nothing in the second half — just 11 on three carries after halftime. Overall, the rushing numbers don’t look terrible — 4.7 yards per carry, though 9 yards came on the meaningless final play of the game by Zach Charbonnet.

Grade: B-minus

Receiver

This was obviously not the kind of output anyone expected from a receiving corps that many have touted as being among the elite in the league. Tyler Lockett had two catches for 10 yards on the first three plays of the game and never caught another pass. DK Metcalf had three receptions for 47 yards but on only five targets — and worse, he got another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the game, a trend the team hoped had ended. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba had three receptions but for just 11 yards. And Jake Bobo didn’t get a target. There will surely be better days.

Grade: D

Tight end

A tight end corps expected to be among the best in the NFL was held to three catches for 25 yards, with Noah Fant going without either a target or a catch. Again, this was a total team failure, so everyone shares in it.

Grade: D

Offensive line

Things didn’t look so bad in the first half as the Seahawks had 13 points — and could have had 16 with another made field goal — and averaged a respectable 5.25 yards per play. But then the Seahawks lost right tackle Abraham Lucas to sore knee that has bothered him for a while, and left tackle Charles Cross to a sprained toe. A game already going off the rails went further off them. The injuries are a caveat for not giving this group a failing grade.

Grade: D

Defensive line

So much for the hope that the new-look defensive line would revive the defense. The Seahawks got no pressure out of any of their alignments, but especially not out of their four-man rush, allowing Matthew Stafford to pick the secondary apart — Seattle had just two QB hits and no sacks in 38 attempts. And while the run defense numbers were not bad overall — the Rams had 92 yards on 40 carries — Los Angeles got some key gains on the ground, especially on the early first-TD drive that seemed to give the Rams a lot of confidence.

Grade: F

Linebacker

Bobby Wagner finished with an eye-popping 19 tackles and Jordyn Brooks 12 in his first game back from his ACL injury. But as coach Pete Carroll mentioned when asked to assess Brooks’ game, he needs to see the film to see how he did in coverage before giving a real judgment. Indeed, the Rams got an awful lot of completions over the middle, with receivers not too worried about going there.

Grade: D

Secondary

This was supposed to be a relative no-contest with what has been perceived as a potentially elite Seattle secondary going against an unproven Rams’ WR corps that was playing without Cooper Kupp.

Instead, rookie Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards, and Tutu Atwell — who had just 28 catches for 298 yards in 21 previous career games — also had 119 yards on six catches. The Rams seemed to mostly stay away from Riq Woolen. But even he was beaten late in the game for what could have been a TD pass to Nacua that was just barely overthrown.

The lack of a pass rush is a big caveat. But the Seahawks had only one pass defensed. Tre Brown started at left corner, but Michael Jackson rotated in some, as Carroll had indicated would happen. Brown was flagged for a critical penalty on a third down that kept alive the Rams drive that made it 24-13.

Grade: F

Special teams

DeeJay Dallas had a couple of decent returns (18 on a punt, 34 on a kickoff), and Michael Dickson punted well (47.3 net on four kicks). And there was the blocked field goal by Jarran Reed that looked for a moment like it might give Seattle some real separation in the second quarter. Instead, Jason Myers missed a 39-yard field goal that could have put Seattle up 16-7. That felt like a pretty big turnaround.

Grade: C-minus

Coaching

For Week One, anyway, the tinkering the Seahawks did to their defensive scheme didn’t seem to change anything as the Rams might have scored 40 had a couple other plays went a different way. And while the idea that teams make huge schematic adjustments at halftime is generally overblown, whatever the Rams did at the half sure worked a lot better than whatever the Seahawks did.

And if the Rams really did play harder — while the players are to blame for that — it’s the coaches who set the tone.

Simply put, given the expectations and opponent, this was as bad an outcome for an opening game as anyone could have imagined, and the buck for that stops with the men at the top.

Grade: F