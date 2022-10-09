NEW ORLEANS — Sunday was another game for the Seahawks where it was offense, yay! And defense, nah.

Coach Pete Carroll had no easy answers for the defense after a 39-32 loss to the Saints here Sunday, saying he needed to wait to watch the film.

File that under “horror” after Seattle gave up a season high in rushing yards — 235 — and the second highest total of the season overall, 438. But that wasn’t all. Special teams and offensive miscues also factored heavily in a loss that hurts worse because it was (A) there for the taking and (B) came at the cost of an injury to running back Rashaad Penny, which will take away one of the team’s best playmakers and also leaves Seattle dangerously thin at running back.

On those happy notes, on to some grades.

Quarterback

Carroll called Geno Smith’s play “phenomenal” and it’s hard to argue after he went 16-for-25 for 268 yards and three touchdowns and a passer rating of 139.7 that was the third-highest of his career and best as a Seahawk (he was at 132.6 last week against Detroit). Just think where the Seahawks would be without Smith performing as he has.

Grade: A.

Running back

Nothing to worry about in the play of the running backs. But there is in the fact that Penny might be lost for quite a while, if not the season. Kenneth Walker III flashed his potential with a 69-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that briefly put Seattle ahead. But now he has to take over full time with only DeeJay Dallas behind him of players on the active roster. It’s impossible not to feel really bad for Penny. But his injury helps reinforce why Seattle drafted Walker 41st overall. They really need him to play to that draft pick now.

Grade: A.

Receiver

This was again solely the Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf show, with those two making all 10 of the receptions thrown to receivers, on a day when only four were active. Lockett was his usual spectacular self, with five catches for 104 yards and two stunning TDs. Metcalf’s raw numbers were fine — five receptions for 88 yards and a 50-yard TD in the first quarter. But he also had a dropped TD in the second quarter, with Seattle settling for a field goal, and a fumble to open the second half. Seattle getting nothing out of Dee Eskridge continues to be concerning.

Advertising

Grade: B-minus.

Tight end

Another solid day here with tight ends making five receptions for 70 yards, led by Noah Fant’s best game as a Seahawk with three reception for 49 yards, including a 32-yarder that set up a field goal.

Grade: B.

Offensive line

Smith usually had time to throw, and there was some good blocking on a few of the big runs. But penalties were really huge, most notably the holding call against rookie left tackle Charles Cross that wiped out an apparent touchdown pass from Smith to Metcalf in the third quarter. Instead of a 26-24 lead, the Seahawks had to punt a play later, then the Saints drove for a TD. Seattle played Phil Haynes often at right guard, rotating with veteran Gabe Jackson. Carroll said injury was not a factor, the Seahawks just wanted to get Haynes in some.

Grade: B.

Defensive line

The Seahawks again shook-up things up front with Boye Mafe getting the start at one outside linebacker start ahead of Darrell Taylor, and in place of Darryl Johnson, who was injured against Detroit. Mafe typically played on early downs and Taylor on passing downs. But the Seahawks still had trouble getting pressure with just one sack — by tackle Al Woods — and only two QB hits by a player (linemen or edge rusher). And there were two penalties for neutral zone infractions and what probably should have been a third. The Seahawks did play the conventional run game better than it had. But Seattle was done in by all those Taysom Hill runs out of the wildcat. Take those out, and Seattle allowed 123 yards on 39 other carries, or 3.1 per attempt. But Hill killed them.

Grade: C-minus.

Linebacker

Cody Barton (12) and Jordyn Brooks (11) made lots of tackles. And as noted, they played just fine when the Saints ran it conventionally.

And the big screen pass to Alvin Kamara of Barton or Brooks, who were each blitzing. But the Seahawks never seemed to know where Hill was coming from, and the Saints had way too easy of a time on third down — 8 of 14.

Grade: C-minus.

Secondary

So again, a few big plays by the precocious rookies — an interception from Tariq Woolen, his third in three weeks, and a forced fumble by Coby Bryant, recovered by Woolen. But overall, there was way too much leakage, especially considering the Saints were without veteran WRs Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and lost rookie Chris Olave early in the second half. Quandre Diggs simply has to make that tackle on Hill’s 60-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks made one significant change in the secondary as Ryan Neal started at strong safety ahead of Josh Jones. Neal made a good play in coverage on third down on the Saints’ second possession. Jones played some when Seattle went with three-safety sets. Artie Burns, active for the first time this year, rotated in with Michael Jackson at left cornerback.

Grade: D.

Special teams

So, about that punt. Carroll said later that it was supposed to be a rugby-style punt and that Michael Dickson was supposed to kick the ball. Only, once there was a lot of pressure, Dickson decided to take off with it, fearing a block. OK, but why not just punt it like usual with a punter who has been one of the best in the NFL since entering the league in 2018? Were the Seahawks worried that the Saints might be able to block one? If so, that’s also something they need to clean up. The Seahawks have now had pretty disastrous special teams plays in three games leading to touchdowns for the opposition, two playing a huge role in losses. Jason Myers also missed a PAT, though he did make a 56-yard field goal.

Grade: D.