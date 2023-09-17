DETROIT — When Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner met the media almost a half-hour after the game had ended, he was still in full pads.

Yep, this was a game and a win — 37-31 in overtime over the previously red-hot Detroit Lions — to savior.

“That would have been a terrible plane ride home if we didn’t close that out,” Wagner said after the Seahawks blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead only to score on their opening possession of overtime to beat the Lions.

The crowd of 66,434 lived up to its billing of being one of the louder environments the Seahawks are likely to face this season.

But the Seahawks scored the first time they had the ball and the last to pull out a win that months from now may be as being as pivotal as any this year.

An 0-2 start might have been pretty tough to overcome.

Seattle doesn’t have to worry about that now and can fly home with the knowledge it can get back on the winning side of the ledger next Sunday against a Carolina team that will have the tough bounce back after playing on Monday night vs. the Saints.

With that, on to some grades:

Quarterback

If last week raised some concerns about which is the real Geno Smith, this week answered all of them. This was the Smith of his best days of 2022. He was 5-of-6 on the first drive for 56 yards in leading Seattle to a touchdown. He was 6-of-7 in overtime for 69 yards in leading Seattle to the winning touchdown. He finished with 328 yards and a passer rating of 116.3 and maybe most important didn’t have a turnover in a game when two Lions giveaways turned the tide.

Grade: A

Running back

It was a tough day at the office statistically for Seattle’s running backs as Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas combined for 22 carries for 62 yards — Walker finished with 43 yards on 17 carries and somehow had just 13 yards on 10 carries in the first half despite a long run of 14 on the first play of the game. But Walker scored twice, and it felt as if the running game was just effective enough to keep Detroit honest.

Grade: B

Receiver

Smith truly spread the ball around — six different receivers had at least 35 yards or more receiving. So no one individual receiver’s numbers looked all that impressive. But this was as gutty of an effort from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as we’ve seen. Metcalf played through what was said to be a rib injury that sidelined him briefly in the first half, and Lockett was as clutch as ever with the TD in the fourth quarter that put Seattle ahead and then the winner in overtime. Metcalf bounced back from the rough ending against the Rams to keep his poise in a fevered environment and finished with a team-high 75 yards on six receptions on six targets.

Grade: A

Tight end

Everyone who wanted to know where the tight ends were last week got their answer. Seattle’s three tight ends combined for nine receptions for 132 yards. Noah Fant, who did not have a catch last week, led the way with 56 yards on four receptions, including the first two catches in overtime for a combined 21 yards. Colby Parkinson got Seattle close with a 21-yarder a few plays later while Will Dissly’s three catches included a 13-yarder that helped jump-start a Seattle TD drive in the fourth quarter.

Grade: A

Offensive line

Maybe Seattle has a lot better depth at its tackle spot than everyone feared. One of the big story lines going into this game was the Seahawks having to go with backup tackles at both spots — Stone Forsythe on the right and Jake Curhan on the left. Each was forced into action during the second half against the Rams, which obviously did not turn out well.

Sunday was a different story as Smith was sacked just once on a play late in the game that was as much on him as the line. That was the only time all game Smith was officially hit as the Seahawks shut out rush end Aidan Hutchinson, who terrorized Kansas City last week.

Credit center Evan Brown for some heady communication to keep things under control in a hectic setting.

Grade: A

Defensive line

There still wasn’t much of a pass rush overall with just two sacks, and one by cornerback Tre Brown. The line seemed to make more of an impact as the game wore on and was generally stout against the run throughout with Detroit averaging just 3.8 per attempt. Dre’Mont Jones got his first sack late in the game, and Jarran Reed had one of the bigger plays of the game with his fumble recovery to open the second half. Seattle is still going to need more pass rush, but this was just good enough Sunday.

Grade: B

Linebackers

Uchenna Nwosu made as big of a play as there was in the game with his forced fumble to start the second half, and Bobby Wagner (10 tackles) and Jordyn Brooks (11) again were solid against the run and seemed better defending passes over the middle of the field.

What felt like was quietly one of the bigger plays of the game was Wagner stopping Jahmyr Gibbs for no gain on a third-and-2 late in the third quarter. A failed fourth-down attempt gave the ball back to Seattle at the Detroit 45 and eventually a TD for a 24-21 lead.

Grade: B-plus

Secondary

Devon Witherspoon got his first start at left cornerback, and while there were a few plays he might like to have back, you could see why Seattle drafted him fifth overall. You can argue he got away with one on the fourth-down stop in the third quarter — the Lions certainly did. But the call was what it was, and it showed the kind of playmaking ability Witherspoon has. Tre Brown had to step in for an injured Riq Woolen and shined, with his pick six as pivotal of a play as any. Coby Bryant again played nickel, and Seattle got generally steady play from safeties Quandre Diggs and Julian Love, the latter leading the Seahawks with 13 tackles.

Still, Seattle is going to have to do better than allowing 28 of 35 completions for 323 yards, as Jared Goff had. Getting the win makes the grade a little better.

Grade: B

Special teams

It may not be time yet to say that Seattle has a problem with kicker Jason Myers. But this is certainly not a good trend as he missed two field goals in the first half and has missed three in the first two games of the season. Otherwise, this was a solid day in coverage. For example, rookie safety Jerrick Reed II had a good tackle on a 51-yard punt to pin the Lions back at their 12.

Grade: C

Coaching

The Rams game raised a lot of understandable questions about where things are headed. This one didn’t answer all of them as the defense still has some issues to shore up. But what’s obvious is that Pete Carroll, who turned 72 on Friday, still knows how to push this team’s buttons. There was a lot of work to do during the week to get this team back on track after the disaster against L.A. Carroll and his staff got that done.

Grade: A