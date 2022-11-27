So what to make of the Seahawks now?

One of the darlings of the NFL the first half of the season with their surprising start in the wake of Russell Wilson-trade-induced pessimism, Seattle’s 40-34 loss to the Raiders on Sunday was a startling return to reality.

The defense that seemed fixed during a four-game winning streak that brought the Seahawks from 2-3 to 6-3 obviously isn’t, with Seattle now having lost two in a row to fall to 6-5. And an offense that for a little while could also rely on a running game along with Geno Smith is again stuck with one dimension.

The hope is that the Seahawks aren’t so stuck that they can’t reverse course and still make something of a season that few figured would amount to much when it started.

But that’ll only happen if the Seahawks figure a few things out quickly.

On to some mostly unhappy grades:

Quarterback

This game was like a few others early in the year that made you wonder how bad things would be if not for Geno Smith. True, he threw an interception, though coach Pete Carroll said later that receiver miscommunication played a role in that play. He caught a break on the almost pick in the end zone in the first quarter. He also took the blame later for being slightly off-target on the pass to DK Metcalf on the final series of regulation that a review ruled incomplete. And he took the fall for the late fumble on the handoff to Walker — though it’s worth noting that Walker did, too. So, it was hardly flawless.

The Seahawks are asking an awful lot of Smith with the running game being as ineffectual as it has been the past two games, and Smith was pretty much the most consistent thing the Seahawks had all day, completing 27 of 37 passes for 328 yards, a season high, and running five times for 22 yards, including an 18-yarder that picked up a second-and-17. While there were some errors, Smith played well enough for Seattle to win.

Grade: B-minus.

Running back

There were some bright moments — Kenneth Walker III’s two TD runs and Smith’s pass to Travis Homer for another TD. Walker had a nice blitz pickup on Smith’s 35-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett. It’s always tricky judging a running back when there doesn’t appear to be much room to run. So we won’t hold the totals — 26 yards rushing on 14 attempts — against Walker too much. The lack of running the last few weeks is unquestionably concerning.

Grade: B.

Wide receiver

Metcalf finished just one off his career high in catches with 11, though for only 90 yards. Lockett, while held to three catches overall, had the one big play with the 35-yard TD that got Seattle back in it late in the second quarter. Marquise Goodwin also caught all three of his targets for 48 yards. But in general, this is a team that’s going to need more big plays out of its receivers. Metcalf, for instance, is averaging 11.4 yards per reception, 1.5 yards less than any other season and 4 yards less than his first two years.

Grade: B.

Tight end

There was a lot early from this group in terms of receiving. Will Dissly and Noah Fant combined for three of the team’s first five receptions for 35 yards overall. But it was quiet after that with just two more catches — one each for Dissly and Fant — the rest of the way. And the blocking issues also fall on the tight end group some.

Grade: C.

Offensive line

We’ve largely thrown bouquets at the offensive line this season. And 34 points was enough to win the game, so the offense shouldn’t shoulder too much of the blame for what happened. But the running game issues are becoming troublesome as Seattle was held to 2.8 yards per carry in becoming only the fourth team this year the Raiders have held under 100 yards. Seattle also gave up three sacks and 10 QB hits to a team that had only 13 sacks — an NFL low — coming into the game. When push came to shove on the last two series, it was the Seahawks who got pushed back, gaining just 10 yards on eight plays on their final two possessions.

Grade: C-minus.

Defensive line

This is another group that had gotten a lot of praise during the four-game winning streak. But this was a second-straight tough performance as Seattle had just one sack and only four QB hits and was chewed up for 283 rushing yards and 7.1 per carry. There were some good moments, such as Shelby Harris teaming with Cody Barton for a fourth-and-1 stop of Josh Jacobs early in the fourth quarter. But the edge pass rush is becoming an issue as the Seahawks have only one sack in the past two games.

Grade: D.

Linebackers

The linebackers had to do a lot of work — Jordyn Brooks finished with 16 tackles, the second most of his career, and Barton had 12. Barton also had some key plays throughout, such as deflecting a pass into Quandre Diggs’ hands for an interception in the first quarter. But there was far too much leakage in the running game, and it also seemed a bit too easy at times in the passing game. As noted, there was little rush from the outside backers — the only sack came from tackle Poona Ford.

Grade: C-minus.

Secondary

This was another spot where there was some definite good — Diggs’ two interceptions, Ryan Neal helping clog up two of the Raiders’ failed runs on short-yardage plays. The Seahawks didn’t let Davante Adams kill them as he had seven receptions for just 74 yards. But Seattle’s entire back end seemed fooled by the flea-flicker touchdown, and there was also a miscommunication on the last TD to Foster Moreau that tied the game. There was an obvious breakdown in the back end on the last 86-yard TD that won it for the Raiders. The Seahawks had played well enough of late to make you think they’d overcome the loss of Jamal Adams. But this felt like a game where he was sorely missed.

Grade: D.

Special teams

The Seahawks mostly did OK in this area as Jason Myers hit both of his field goals — and is now 21 for 22 on the year — and Michael Dickson averaged 47.8 yards on four punts and had a 59-yarder on his last punt of regulation that seemed to compel the Raiders to decide not to bother to try to score. The kickoff team, though, did allow a 33-yard return that helped set up the Raiders second TD that put Las Vegas ahead in the second quarter.

Grade: B.