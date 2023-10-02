EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Seahawks now enter their bye week in about as good of a spot as they could have hoped.

How many people thought Seattle would be 3-1 with two road wins against teams that finished last year with winning records after the opening loss against the Rams, anyway?

And now Seattle not only has a week off to get healthy — the one real negative of Monday night’s 24-3 win over the Giants — but it also will next play Oct. 15 at a struggling Cincinnati team.

If the injuries Seattle suffered Monday night turn out to be not all that much, this will have been a good, solid trip back to MetLife, where the Seahawks are now 6-0.

On to some grades.

Quarterback

It sure looked worrisome when Geno Smith left in the second quarter with a knee injury, and Drew Lock’s first couple of plays were a little shaky. But Smith gutted it out to return in the second half after Lock led a TD drive that showed why Seattle paid him $4 million to return this year. Lock’s scramble and hitting Noah Fant for 51 yards was as big of a play as there was all night. Seattle’s plus-three turnover edge, due in large part to good play by the QBs, was the difference in this one.

Grade: A

Running back

Seattle’s running backs did what they could, with Kenneth Walker III churning out 79 yards on 17 carries and Seattle averaging 5.3 overall.

Grade: B

Receiver

Sort of an interesting day from this group, with no one putting up huge numbers, but plays were made when they were really needed. DK Metcalf deked out Giants defense on the team’s first TD, making it appear as if the ball wasn’t coming his way until the moment it was, the kind of play he is making more and more as the years progress. And Tyler Lockett had a 23-yarder on a third-and-1. But Jaxon Smith-Njigba (three catches for 5 yards) still needs to get going a bit more.

Grade: B

Tight end

As noted earlier, Lock’s scramble and pass to Fant for 51 yards on a third-and-10 that set up Seattle’s second TD was as big of a play as there was all game. There wasn’t much else from this group. Fant had one other catch for 12 yards, and that was it. But that proved to be enough. The hope will be Will Dissly returns to being his usual vital factor in the passing game after the bye, and when his shoulder has more time to heal.

Grade: A-minus

Offensive line

So this position gets every big caveat in the world after another round of injuries meant Seattle played much of the game with no starter at his usual position up front.

Evan Brown had to move from center to guard to allow Olu Oluwatimi to fill in at center to take the place of starting guards Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis, who each left with injuries in the first half. Credit Oluwatimi, in his first significant action, for keeping things under control in the final two quarters.

It was another solid game for backup tackles Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe.

The big picture is that it really looked like a disaster when starting tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas left with injuries in the first game. Instead, Seattle has now won three straight and should get Cross back after the bye, if not also Lucas.

Grade: B

Defensive line

The best game of the season for the guys up front. If you go by the strict definitions of positions, then there were only two sacks from linemen — Mario Edwards, who forced a fumble that led to the first TD, and Myles Adams in the fourth quarter. Edwards continues to be a revelation, with two QB hits and a pass defense and helping hold the Giants to just 39 yards on 18 carries from their running backs. Granted, Saquon Barkley didn’t play. But you can only play against who is out there. The hope will be Jarran Reed’s shin injury is nothing serious — it didn’t sound as if it was initially.

Grade: B

Linebacker

The inside backers had their best day of the year with Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks each getting two sacks and Brooks also returning the fumble forced by Edwards to the 7-yard line to set up the first TD. After the struggles in the first game against the Rams, the Wagner-Brooks duo appears to be finding its stride and even better than in 2021.

The OLBs, led by Uchenna Nwosu, had their best game of the season, wreaking havoc all game. Nwosu had two sacks and helped force the fumble that Edwards caused by hemming in Daniel Jones. And Boye Mafe — who continues to make the second-year leap the team hoped — had one.

Grade: A

Secondary

Is anyone questioning the pick of Devon Witherspoon now? The fifth overall pick appears truly on the way to becoming the kind of big-time playmaker the team envisioned all along. He was used at both nickel and left cornerback and made plays at both spots. He was used as a blitzer often at nickel and had two sacks early as Seattle’s defense set the tone and then had the 97-yard pick six that sealed the game in the third quarter. His ability to play both inside and out was a big part of what the team valued in him and that was all on full display Monday.

Quandre Diggs also turned in his first pick of the season, and Riq Woolen returned to the right corner spot to help hold down New York’s passing game, with Michael Jackson playing the left side when Witherspoon moved inside in the nickel.

The one disappointment was Jamal Adams getting just nine snaps. But he had two tackles in that time, showing the kind of value he can bring. It sounds as if he should be back after the bye.

Grade: A

Special teams

Jason Myers was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts, missing a 53-yarder. Michael Dickson averaged 53.5 yards on four punts, and DeeJay Dallas had two nice returns — 30 on a kickoff and 23 on a punt.

Grade: B

Coaching

This loomed as a real trap game for Seattle with the Giants in desperation mode and the Seahawks having to make a long trip before heading into their bye. But despite that — and despite all the injuries that piled up along the way — Seattle looked like the better, more prepared team throughout.

Credit Pete Carroll for having quickly gotten the Seahawks back on track after the loss to the Rams, which at the time looked as it if could derail the season before it even started.

Grade: A