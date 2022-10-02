DETROIT — So is it just Detroit that the Seattle offense likes so much?

Seattle has now played the Lions twice in the span of nine months and put up almost 100 points — a 48-45 win here Sunday, and a 51-29 win at Lumen Field on Jan. 2.

It certainly is somewhat the Lions, who came into the game allowing 31 points per game, most in the NFL.

But there appeared much about the offense that will have staying power, particularly the continued strong play of Geno Smith and the rapidly maturing offensive line.

But oh that defense.

Truly a tale of two teams for the Seahawks right now.

On to the grades.

Quarterback

Smith’s first half was maybe the best half of quarterbacking Seattle has gotten since Russell Wilson was in his full “Let Russ Cook” stage early in the 2020 season.

Advertising

And Smith’s second half might have been even better, especially considering Seattle’s need to score again and again and again. Numerous times Smith calmly got Seattle into the right play at the line of scrimmage and just as calmly executed it.

And is it possible that Seattle now has a more mobile QB than it had last year? Detroit never did figure out Smith’s bootlegs, and Smith smartly used his legs to rush for 49 yards on seven carries and a TD, along with his 320 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Grade: A.

Running back

Given a little room to run, this was finally the Rashaad Penny of a year ago, with Penny rushing for 151 yards on 17 carries and TD runs of 41 and 36. Penny is averaging 6.0 yards per carry for the season with 292 yards on 49 carries.

Rookie Kenneth Walker III also had a few tough runs in finishing with 29 yards on eight attempts, though he also committed a holding penalty

Grade: A-minus.

Wide receiver

This was a vintage DK Metcalf performance — seven for 149 — and another just basic day-at-the-office for Tyler Lockett, meaning really solid and productive (six for 91).

No other receiver caught a pass other than Dee Eskridge with one for 10 yards. But it hardly matters with the way Metcalf and Lockett are playing, as well as the contributions from the tight ends.

Advertising

Grade: A.

Tight end

Yep, this is really proving to be a tight end-friendly offense, as players and coaches said often in the offseason. Smith has now thrown five of his six touchdown passes to tight ends this year, with Will Dissly and Noah Fant each scoring Sunday. The tight ends combined for seven receptions for 69 yards and two TDs led by Dissly’s 4-39 and a score.

Grade: A.

Offensive line

If all the points and yards didn’t speak loudly enough about the play of the offensive line, so did two stats — Smith was never sacked (though he was called once for intentional grounding) and hit just three times, and the Seahawks rushed for a season-high 237 yards, including getting a first down with three runs to run out the clock in the final minutes. Rookie tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are quickly maturing, though Cross was called for two penalties — a hold and a false start — and this was the best game of the year for the interior offensive line.

Grade: A.

Defensive line

The interior three linemen seemed to play the run OK — Detroit’s 51-yard TD run was off tackle.

But Seattle still needs more from its front.

As coach Pete Carroll had hinted during the week, Darryl Johnson started at left outside linebacker, replacing Darrell Taylor, who was used mostly in passing downs. Johnson later left with a sprained ankle. But with all the yards and points the Lions got — without three offensive starters — the line had its struggles. Seattle had just one sack with Jared Goff throwing 39 passes, and just three QB hits — one by Uchenna Nwosu (who had the only sack) and two by Quinton Jefferson. The Seahawks did, at least, play OK on third down. Detroit converted four of 10.

Grade: D.

Linebacker

Seattle changed things up some here, too, with Ryan Neal getting some regular snaps in a three-safety package in which he lined up essentially as an inside linebacker — the package the Seahawks designed this year for Jamal Adams but hadn’t used the past two games with Adams out. But it felt like a really rough day for whoever was lining up at the inside linebacker spots as the Seahawks never stopped tight end T.J. Hockenson, who had 179 yards and two touchdowns. Cody Barton missed an early tackle attempt on Hockenson on his 81-yard catch and run, though to his credit continued to chase after Hockenson and was credited with a shared tackle.

Grade: D-minus.

Secondary

Seattle started the game in nickel with Coby Bryant again playing that role in place of an injured Justin Coleman. Both Bryant and fellow rookie Tariq Woolen made game-changing plays — Bryant a forced fumble that led to a Seattle touchdown and Woolen a pick-six on the first play of the third quarter. But 378 passing yards by Jared Goff — and without leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and veteran D.J. Chark — is too much.

Grade: C-minus.

Special teams

Seattle had a few miscues: Lockett’s fumble of a punt in the first quarter that led to a Detroit touchdown, a missed 39-yard field goal by Jason Myers and allowing Detroit punter Jack Fox to throw for a first down on a fake punt. But there was one big play at the end — DeeJay Dallas’ recovery of an onside kick with 1:04 left.

Grade: C-minus.