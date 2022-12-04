INGLEWOOD, Calif. — There might be bigger wins for the 2022 Seahawks down the road. But those bigger wins don’t happen without the Seahawks beating the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, 27-23.

Later on, this might appear to be the biggest win this team had.

Here, then, the grades.

Quarterback

If there was a signature moment for Geno Smith, this was it. Driving 75 yards in 10 plays for the winning touchdown was, shall we say, Russell Wilson-esque. That drive alone makes up for the fumble and the oh-so-questioned interception. The 367 passing yards were not only a career high as a Seahawk but also in his NFL career. And it was never more necessary.

Grade: A

Running back

So, what a weird day it was with the running backs, with Kenneth Walker III leaving with an ankle injury in the second quarter and then DeeJay Dallas exiting briefly with an ankle injury. Walker didn’t return, and it was left unclear how long he might be out. Dallas did return and finished with 37 yards on 10 carries. But Dallas did have one big play aside from his carries, throwing a block on a blitzing Rams player to give Smith time to throw on his first TD pass to Tyler Lockett. Give Tony Jones some credit for coming in and getting 14 tough yards on seven carries, but the hope is going to be that Walker is not out long.

Grade: B

Wide receiver

On a day when the Seahawks needed everything they could get from their receivers, they got everything they could get.

DK Metcalf had maybe his most important day as a Seahawk with eight receptions on eight targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. And Lockett had nine receptions for 128 yards, a season high, and a TD. Marquise Goodwin also had a well-timed catch for 17 yards.

Grade: A

Tight end

From a receiving standpoint, this was a good day for Seattle’s tight ends as they had seven catches for 76 yards and a TD — the 4-yarder to Noah Fant in the second quarter. Fant finished with four catches for 42 yards and also had a 7-yarder on Seattle’s last drive of the game.

Grade: A

Offensive line

It looked ugly early as Smith was sacked three times in the first half, and Seattle didn’t run it well early. But the final drive showed that when it mattered, the Seahawks were able to buy some time for Smith. The Seahawks again alternated at right guard with Gabe Jackson starting, Phil Haynes coming in on the third series and rotating throughout.

Grade: B

Defensive line

What a bounce back for the line. Uchenna Nwosu had two sacks and now has nine for the season — as he helpfully reminded media afterward — and Darrell Taylor had one in making his biggest contribution in a while. The Seahawks also bounced back after some early issues against the run. The Rams had 94 yards rushing on 19 carries in the first half but had 77 on 14 in the second half as the Seahawks stiffened against the run.

Grade: B-plus

Linebacker

OK, so all of those critiquing Seattle’s linebackers might have to eat their words after this one. Jordyn Brooks led Seattle with 10 tackles and had the big sack on third down on L.A.’s first drive in the third quarter. And Cody Barton had the interception on the final drive that ended the game. Granted, it was fourth-and-20. But, still, it sealed the game …

Grade: B

Secondary

So there was a brief minute when I was tempted to wonder whether the Seahawks were really losing this game and whether the secondary was to blame — could they really lose to John Wolford? But then Tariq Woolen pulled off his sixth interception of the year and the secondary pretty much redeemed itself — the Rams had only one play of longer than 23 yards. Seattle tried to give Tre Brown some snaps, but he was flagged for a pretty key pass interference in the second quarter, showing he might need some more time to make it back.

Grade: B

Special teams

Jason Myers is quietly having a really good year — he hit two more field goals Sunday and is now 23 of 24 on the year. Michael Dickson also had a net of 53 yards on his two kicks, showing that he’s right there when the Seahawks need him.

Grade: A