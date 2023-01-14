SANTA CLARA, Calif. — That the Seahawks kept their wild-card playoff game against the 49ers close for three quarters shows how much progress the team made this season.

That it basically took just two plays — a penalty and a lost fumble — to jump-start an onslaught of points for the 49ers shows how much work the Seahawks still have to do to get back to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

But the CliffsNotes version of this season would read that Seattle identified a quarterback for the long haul, developed two promising offensive tackles and cornerbacks and showed that coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider might indeed still have it in them to build another winner.

Saturday’s 41-23 loss to the 49ers will still sting, with Seattle hoping that maybe it provides the kind of impetus for the future as did the divisional playoff loss to Atlanta 10 years ago.

On to the grades of a game that looks a lot worse on paper than it did on the field for most of the day.

Quarterback

Geno Smith was making all the plays to keep Seattle in it until he made the kind of mistake that has been just a little too common this season, with his third-down, third-quarter fumble. Smith himself admitted it’s the kind of play he can’t make — at least getting a field goal there would have made it nervous time for the 49ers going into the fourth quarter. And the interception in the fourth quarter sorta reeked of desperation. But without Smith — who went 5 of 5 on his first five third-down throws, including the beautiful TD pass to DK Metcalf — it might have been a moot point long before then.

Advertising

Grade: B

Running back

This was exactly the kind of game early with the running attack that the Seahawks wanted, with Kenneth Walker III rushing for 54 yards on 13 carries in the first half. Sadly indicative of how things changed late, he had just 9 yards on two carries the rest of the way. But overall, it was a game that showed again why the team is excited about what Walker can bring for the future. With Rashaad Penny coming off an injury and now a free agent, this is another position where Seattle needs to address its depth in the offseason in one way or another.

Grade: B

Receiver

The Seahawks knew they might be able to get Metcalf in more man situations than he’d had in recent weeks, and they were able to take advantage as he had maybe his best game of the season with 10 receptions for 136 yards and two TDs. Tyler Lockett (6-39) didn’t put up huge numbers but came up big a few times on third down. This was another game that showed how much Seattle needs to add more competition for the third-receiver role.

Grade: A-minus

Tight end

The Seahawks missed Will Dissly down the stretch with his blocking and receiving and overall big-play ability. This would have been a nice game to have him. Colby Parkinson (3-14) and Noah Fant (1-11) combined for four catches for 25 yards.

Grade: B

Offensive line

For most of three quarters, this was a surprisingly strong effort from this group given the setting and the opposition. Smith had been sacked only once until the fateful fumble late in the third quarter, and the 49ers ended the game with just two quarterback hits — no one would have thought that going into the game. And the running game was surprisingly solid early with Seattle averaging 4.1 yards per carry in the first half. But it all came unglued in the final 19 minutes. Seattle got five penalties called against its offensive line, including the three for illegal man downfield on Damien Lewis as well as a really costly holding call on Stone Forsythe on the drive after the fumble. The Seahawks were left questioning at least the first two of the illegal man downfield penalties, but regardless, the penalties in total had a big impact on the game.

Grade: C-plus

Defensive line

Here’s where the grades get a little worse. Seattle got only one sack of Brock Purdy, and that was more of a coverage sack. The 49ers got too many easy yards too often. One highlight was the play of Uchenna Nwosu, who had three tackles for a loss. Bruce Irvin also had two, including the lone sack, again showing he can still play at the age of 35. The Seahawks didn’t seem to get a lot of impact out of their interior line. Overall, Seattle needed to do a lot more to make life uncomfortable for Purdy.

Grade: C-minus

Linebacker

This was the second full game for the inside linebacking duo of Cody Barton and Tanner Muse. And while there were a few good plays there, such as Muse’s third-down pass defense on the only drive where Seattle forced a punt, the middle of the field was way too open too many times for all those crossing routes that turned into big plays. With Barton now a free agent and Jordyn Brooks having suffered an ACL injury two weeks ago, this feels like a spot where Seattle has to do some significant work in the offseason.

Grade: D

Secondary

Ryan Neal was back at safety and went most of the way. He led the team with 10 tackles in an especially gutty effort. But this was not the secondary’s best day overall with some missed tackles and too many receivers getting just wide open. Purdy seemed to have a pretty easy time in throwing for three touchdowns and finishing with a 131.5 passer rating.

Grade: D

Special teams

A solid day here as Jason Myers hit a 56-yard field goal at the end of the half that appeared as if it might be a big turning point. Godwin Igwebuike had several good returns — with a long of 37 — in averaging 25.0 yards per attempt. And Michael Dickson averaged a net of 44.5 with a long of 60.

Grade: A