Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be sentenced on an insider trading charge on Sept. 25, according to a report Wednesday from TMZ Sports.

That date is four days before Seattle’s fourth regular season game of the year at Arizona.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll has expressed confidence that Kendricks will be with the Seahawks in 2019 saying in June that “we do expect him to be on the team this year.”

And among the options is that Kendricks could get a suspended sentence or one that is served after the season.

But the date also means there’s a chance that Kendricks won’t be available for the final 13 games of the regular season.

Kendricks was not at practice on Monday, with Carroll saying he was away because “he’s got a business thing that he’s working on.’’

Kendricks is slated to start at strongside linebacker for Seattle this season working alongside Bobby Wagner and K.J.Wright to form a linebacker corps Carroll has said could be as good as any he has had in his 10 years with the Seahawks.

Kendricks signed a one-year deal in March worth up to $4.5 million that includes some heavy incentives for being available to play.

As reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kendricks will get a $2 million non-guaranteed base salary, up to $1 million in separate incentives tied to playing time and sacks, and then bonuses of $250,000 for being able to report to training camp (which he did) and another $250,000 if he is on the roster Week 1. He also then will receive $125,000 for each game he is active.

Seattle has tried rookie Cody Barton some at strongside linebacker — he worked there with the first-team defense one day early in training camp when Kendricks was sidelined — and he could be an option if Kendricks were to not be available.

Seattle also is using Shaqueem Griffin at that spot and also still has last year’s starter at SLB, Barkevious Mingo, but has moved Mingo to defensive end.

Kendricks entered a guilty plea in a federal court in Philadelphia last September admitting, according to reports at the time, that he “swapped cash, NFL tickets and access to parties with a Wall Street-connected associate for nonpublic, market-shifting information” that netted him close to $1.2 million in profits. Kendricks played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-17.

Two previous sentencing dates were postponed for undisclosed reasons.