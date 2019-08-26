Monday brought some clarity to Seahawks receiver David Moore’s injury situation.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Moore, who suffered an injury last week in practice, will be back “sooner rather than later” and will not have to be placed on the injured reserve list.

Rapoport wrote that Moore “has a hairline fracture in his humerus, received his second opinion and is not slated to be placed on Injured Reserve, sources say. Surprisingly positive news. He’ll miss the start of the season, but should be back sooner rather than later.”

Moore did not play in Saturday night’s 23-15 win over the Chargers in Carson, California, after it was revealed that he had suffered an injury to his shoulder in practice on Thursday (as described by Healthline.com, the humerus bone “is the long bone in the upper arm. It is located between the elbow joint and the shoulder.”)

Moore has been one of the primary starters in Seattle’s three-receiver sets throughout the preseason along with Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown. With Moore out, Malik Turner got the start in three-receiver sets against the Chargers.

That Moore apparently will not be out long and will not have to go on IR will have a significant impact on how the Seahawks assemble their 53-man roster. Teams must cut from the preseason maximum of 90 to the regular-season maximum of 53 by Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT, though many teams will begin making cuts shortly after the conclusion of the final preseason games Thursday.

Lockett, Brown and Moore appear entrenched as the starting trio, and second-round pick DK Metcalf is also a lock to the make roster. Metcalf had minor knee surgery last Tuesday, but coach Pete Carroll on Friday said Metcalf did not have any post-surgery swelling in the knee and said again the team is confident of a quick recovery.

Fourth-round pick Gary Jennings has also seemed likely to make the roster, though he has just one catch in the preseason for 12 yards. And seventh-rounder John Ursua looks like a lock at this point after another good game against the Chargers — he leads all Seattle receivers with 100 yards receiving, on four catches.

But with Moore not playing in the opener, and it remaining unclear if Metcalf will, the Seahawks may have to figure out if they can get by with four receivers for a little while or if they will need to keep another receiver — such as Turner — to add depth, which could mean keeping as many as seven receivers and make for some tough calls at other positions.

Or, maybe the team doesn’t keep Jennings, which would be an equally tough call for the Seahawks, to be sure, and maybe unlikely. Or maybe the Seahawks keep J.D. McKissic, who has been listed as a return specialist but has been both a running back and receiver in his NFL career, and could be viewed as depth at each of those spots.

And Seattle has also not been shy in talking about how it hopes to use its running backs more in receiving roles this season, and a player such as C.J. Prosise, who also suddenly appears likely to make the roster, could be also be viewed as able to help out in a number of receiving-type roles, if necessary.

And then there is also the fate of players such as Keenan Reynolds, Jazz Ferguson and third-round 2017 pick Amara Darboh, who all seemed on the outside looking in already but may be even more so now with Moore not expected out long.

Decisions, decisions.

But the fact that Moore apparently won’t be out long — the team had no media access on Monday so there will be no comment from Carroll until later in the week — is undoubtedly good news for a Seattle receiving corps that other than Lockett and Brown is devoid of proven playmakers, if featuring a number of exciting young players.

Moore was Seattle’s fifth-leading receiver last year with 26 catches for 445 yards and a 17.1-yards per reception average that was best of all of the team’s regulars. His five touchdowns also tied with Brown and the departed Doug Baldwin for second-most behind the 10 of Lockett.

But aside from Lockett, Moore and Brown, only Darboh (eight) and Turner (two) have NFL receptions of any of the other receivers on the roster.