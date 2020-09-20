Turns out, Pete Carroll may have meant it literally when he told reporters who cover the New England Patriots he’s on a “five-year plan” when it comes to his coaching career.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network Sunday morning, Carroll does indeed want to coach at least five more years and he and the Seahawks are working on an extension of his current contract, which runs through the 2021 season.

Rapoport said the Seahawks “would like to extend him sooner rather than later, even if it means working on an extension during the season, something that rarely happens for a head coach.”

It happened with Carroll’s last contract, though.

Carroll signed that deal on Christmas Eve, 2018, getting a two-year extension that carried him through the 2021 season.

When Carroll signed that contract he had just one year remaining on his deal and there had been some speculation about his future in the wake of the 9-7 season in 2017, the only time the Seahawks haven’t made the playoffs since Russell Wilson became the quarterback in 2012.

On the day he signed his current contract in 2018 Carroll said of his future: “Every year I think the same in that regard. Take it really one year at a time with the projection of I’m kind of on a five-year plan. But that doesn’t have any statement about my contract, it’s just kind of the way somebody taught me to look forward, and it helps.’’

This week, Carroll was asked by reporters who cover the Patriots during a Zoom call how long he and Bill Belichick — who on Sunday will face off in what is the oldest coaching matchup in NFL history — who would retire first. Carroll turned 69 this week and Belichick is 68.

“I don’t know, ask him,” Carroll said Wednesday. “I’m feeling great, and I’m kind of on a five-year plan. Five years from now I’ll figure it out and I’ll reassess, I actually owe that to (author) David Brooks. He taught me that awhile back in something he wrote — why are you looking year to year, why don’t you just plan it out over a five-year period? It was five years last year, five years this year, we’ll figure it out when the time comes.”

Asked if that means it’s five years every year, Carroll said: “There you go. Kind of a rollover approach.”

Carroll’s extension in 2018 also meant that he and general manager John Schneider would continue to work together for a few more years — Schneider’s deal runs through the 2022 season.

Carroll is thought to make $11 million a season.

He is 101-59-1 with the Seahawks, the winningest coach in team history.