A report out of Dallas Wednesday stated that the Seahawks and Cowboys have had recent talks about a possible trade for Earl Thomas and that Seattle would want a first-round pick in return.

The report from Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan also stated that the Cowboys had worries about how much Thomas would want in a new deal.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network disputed Fisher’s report that Seattle had “called” Dallas and Fisher later stated that he didn’t know who had called who, only that the two sides had talked.

Jean-Jacques Taylor of 103.3 ESPN Dallas also reported Wednesday that “A source said the Cowboys had some conversations w/Seattle about Earl Thomas, but Seahawks set HIGH price and Thomas wants deal that makes him among game’s highest-paid safeties, so talks never got serious.”

Indeed, a first-round pick has been regarded as the least the Seahawks would want for Thomas, who has been named to the Pro Bowl in six of his eight seasons.

Still, reports that the two sides may have talked are interesting in their own right as rumors seem to continue to swirl that Seattle will at least listen to offers for Thomas.

The issue is that Thomas is entering the final year of his contract in 2018 and it is thought he would like to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL at the least which would mean roughly $14 million a season or so.

Any thought the Seahawks have for trading Thomas is rooted in concern over being able to keep him long-term and whether they are better off cutting their losses and getting what they can now instead of potentially losing him in free agency and getting a third-round comp pick in return in 2020.

The Cowboys have been regarded as a logical potential trade partner for Thomas since he’s a Texas native and longtime Cowboys fan who somewhat bizarrely let it be known he’d love to play for Dallas someday when he told coach Jason Garrett to “come get me” following Seattle’s game there on Christmas Eve.

Seahawks coach general manager John Schneider said at the NFL Combine two weeks ago that he has talked with Thomas’ agents but was vague on where things are headed.

“I’ve talked to his representatives in the meetings we’ve had down here,” he said. “We are meeting with all our guys here, as well as other teams, you know. Trying to figure out where everybody is. We have a huge map, and we’re just trying to put it all together.”

If the rumors are true of Seattle and Dallas at least talking, it sounds as if the Seahawks may still be considering all options when it comes to Thomas.