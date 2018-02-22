A report from NFL.com Thursday stated that the Seahawks are unlikely to place a franchise tag on defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

That would stay in line with the team’s recent philosophy — Seattle has not used a franchise tag since 2010.

But it would go against what had been some rising conjecture among national media that the Seahawks might consider breaking that trend with Richardson, who was acquired in a trade from the Jets before the season with New York getting receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick in return (with the two teams also swapping seventh-round picks).

As Rapoport noted, not tagging Richardson doesn’t mean the Seahawks don’t want to keep him and the two sides will continue negotiating a long-term deal.

But if Seattle used the tag, it would then be obligated to pay Richardson $14.5 million in 2018 (tags are an average of the top five salaries at a player’s position or a 120 percent raise from the previous year, whichever is higher) and that number would also likely serve as a starting point for any long-term negotiations.

While Seattle would like to work out a long-term deal with Richardson — who turned 27 in November — paying him $14.5 million or more per season (and that would also be his cap number for 2018) isn’t tenable for the Seahawks.

And that’s not just because Seattle doesn’t figure to have a ton of cap room this offseason — the Seahawks have roughly $14 million at the moment but will undoubtedly create more with the anticipated releases of the likes of Jeremy Lane and Cliff Avril in the coming weeks — but because of the impact it could have on the team’s overall salary structure.

Seattle’s highest-paid player at the moment is quarterback Russell Wilson, who will make a base salary of $15.5 million in 2018 with a salary cap number of $23.7 million.

No other Seahawk is currently due more than $11 million of cornerback Richard Sherman with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner carrying the second-largest cap number at $13.6 million.

Making Richardson the second-highest paid player on the team both in base salary and cap number would create a precedent that other players hoping for deals (notably, free safety Earl Thomas, who has a $10 million cap number this season) would obviously point to in their own negotiations.

Some observers had pointed to what the Seahawks gave up for Richardson as a motivation for using the tag. But it’s not thought that’s a significant factor for the Seahawks — certainly, not a larger factor than overall salary and cap ramifications.

Also, if Richardson departs in free agency the Seahawks will likely get a 2019 third-round pick as compensation, and it was also unclear at the time that the team traded Kearse whether he figured into the team’s long-range plans (his contract runs through 2018), meaning the team could easily view the deal as having traded the final year of Kearse in Seattle for one year of Richardson and moving down 50 or so spots in the draft one year later. Richardson was acquired in the wake of the news that the team would not have rookie Malik McDowell for the season after he suffered a severe concussion in an ATV accident in July.

The period for teams to tag players began on Tuesday and continues through March 6 and teams often wait until the end of that period to use the tags while continuing to try to work out a contract — teams can negotiate with their own pending free agents at any time.

The Seahawks are thought likely to continue negotiating with Richardson to see if a long-term deal can be struck before he would officially become an unrestricted free agent on March 14.

But Richardson, who completed his fifth season in the NFL in 2017, also has ample motivation for hitting the market and seeing what happens as this is not regarded as a good year for defensive tackles in free agency with Richardson considered one of the best who could be available.

Wrote Pro Football Focus: “It’s an incredibly thin class on the defensive interior. There are only six players set to be unrestricted free agents who were starters last season, and only two true quality starters of that bunch (Sheldon Richardson and Atlanta’s Dontari Poe). From there, you have a handful of players who can still provide value to a franchise within a certain role. Even those guys are few and far between, though. If you’re looking to add talent on the interior this offseason, you’ll have to pay up for either Richardson or Poe or turn your attention to the draft.”

That figures to mean Richardson will have a lot of suitors, and a lot of reasons to test out the market with the Seahawks having to hope that maybe the market is softer than he anticipates.

One additional thing worth wondering is if not tagging Richardson means the Seahawks are likely to bring back Michael Bennett.

While there has been much conjecture about the future of Bennett, the fact that Seattle won’t save all that much financially has led to an increasing thought he could be back — releasing Bennett would save just $2.1 million while he will count $5.2 million in dead money (Seattle could save $5.6 million with $1.7 million if he were a post-June 1 cut).

Bennett is represented by Doug Hendrickson, whose clients have also included the likes of Marshawn Lynch and many players with UW ties such as Marcus Peters, and if the Seahawks were to release Bennett it would likely do so before the free agency period begins so other teams would know he will be available.

Potentially losing Avril, Richardson and Bennett would make for a pretty drastic overhaul of a defensive line that some around the league were considering as among the best in the NFL when Seattle acquired Richardson on Sept. 1.