In win-now mode and desperate to improve a defense that is on pace to allow more yards than any team in NFL history, the Seahawks on Wednesday agreed to trade for veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap of the Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports from NFL Network and ESPN.

NFL Network reported that Seattle will send backup offensive lineman B.J. Finney to the Bengals, with ESPN reporting Seattle will also deal a seventh-round draft pick to the Bengals for the 31-year-old Dunlap, who has 82½ sacks in his career and nine a year ago, but who has seen decreasing playing time with the Bengals.

There was no immediate confirmation or further details on the compensation from Seattle.

Seattle must pay Dunlap $4.8 million for the rest of the season, and his contract also includes a non-guaranteed $11.25 million for the 2021 season.

That could lead to a renegotiated contract of some sort over the next year or so.

Advertising

However, dealing Finney makes it possible for Seattle to fit in Dunlap for the rest of the season, as he has a $3.5 cap hit for this season, and Seattle unloads his $4.5 hit for 2021.

The Seahawks are coming off their first loss of season, 37-34 at Arizona, a defeat which only accentuated the team’s defensive issues.

Seattle did not have a sack in the game and has just nine in six games, tied for 24th in the NFL.

Dunlap played just 12 snaps in the Bengals’ last game and has not started the last three weeks with Cincinnati in a rebuilding mode. Rumors began to circulate early Wednesday of a trade when it was reported that the Bengals told Dunlap not to come to practice.

Because of COVID-19 testing protocols, Dunlap would not be available to play for Seattle until its Nov. 8 game at Buffalo, meaning he would miss this Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

But that’s also one reason to make a move now, to get him in as quickly as possible.

The move comes a day after the Cowboys dealt defensive end Everson Griffen to Detroit, not Seattle.