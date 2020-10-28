In win-now mode and desperate to improve a defense that is on pace to allow more yards than any team in NFL history, the Seahawks on Wednesday agreed to trade for veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap of the Cincinnati Bengals, for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round pick (Seattle had acquired one a year ago in the deal with Detroit for Quandre Diggs).

A source confirmed the parameters of the trade to the Seattle Times.

The 31-year-old Dunlap has 82½ sacks in his career — making him the all-time leader in Bengals history — and nine a year ago, but had been seeing decreasing playing time the last three weeks and had made it known he wanted out of Cincinnati, going so far at one point as to post a tweet saying his house was for sale following Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

The Seahawks were happy to oblige in giving Dunlap a fresh start — and a chance to play for a contender — in an attempt to shore up an ailing pass rush.

Seattle must pay Dunlap $4.8 million for the rest of the season, with the Bengals not willing to take on any of his salary, and his contract also includes a non-guaranteed $11.25 million for the 2021 season.

Getting rid of Finney and his roughly $2 million cap hit for the rest of the season will help the Seahawks fit in Dunlap, but it could mean Seattle having to shuffle some other money around. The Seahawks entered the day with an estimated $3.7 million in salary cap, via OvertheCap.com.

And Dunlap’s 2021 number could lead to a renegotiated contract of some sort over the next year or so. However, Seattle also frees up $3.5 million in cap space for the 2021 season by unloading Finney.

The Seahawks are coming off their first loss of season, 37-34 at Arizona, a defeat which only accentuated the team’s defensive issues.

Seattle did not have a sack in the game and has just nine in six games, tied for 24th in the NFL.

Dunlap played just 12 snaps in the Bengals’ last game and has not started the last three weeks with Cincinnati in a rebuilding mode. Rumors began to circulate early Wednesday of a trade when it was reported that the Bengals told Dunlap not to come to practice.

Because of COVID-19 testing protocols — which include a six-day intake period for new players — Dunlap will not be available to play for Seattle until its Nov. 8 game at Buffalo, meaning he will miss this Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

But that’s also one reason to make a move now, to get him in as quickly as possible.

The move comes a day after the Cowboys dealt defensive end Everson Griffen to Detroit, not Seattle, which led to wondering if the Seahawks were going to get anything done prior to the trade deadline next Tuesday.

The Dunlap move now marks the fourth major trade for a veteran in the past 12 months to try to improve a defense that has not been the same since the dismantling of the Legion of Boom during and after the 2017 season.

A year ago this month Seattle traded a fifth-round pick to Detroit for Diggs. In the offseason Seattle traded a fifth-round pick to Washington for cornerback Quinton Dunbar and then made a major trade with the Jets to get safety Jamal Adams, including dealing each of its next two first-round picks.

Now Dunbar, a move needed in part because Seattle lost Bruce Irvin — its most significant free agent signee as a pass rusher — was lost for the year in the second game of the season due to an ACL injury.

