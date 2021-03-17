And on the third day of free agency, the Seahawks finally added an offensive lineman.

And he should excite Seattle fans and — the team surely hopes — quarterback Russell Wilson. Raiders guard Gabe Jackson.

The 29-year-old, who has been a mainstay on the Raiders’ line since 2014, was acquired for a fifth-round pick in 2021, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

It was reported two weeks ago that the Raiders planned to release Jackson, who has two years left on a five-year, $56 million extension he signed in 2017. That would have saved the Raiders $9.6 million against the cap.

But the Raiders never did release Jackson, instead waiting to see if they could work out a trade, which they did with Seattle Wednesday.

Jackson played all 1,062 snaps last season at right guard. But he has also played left guard during his first two years in the NFL and could move there with the Seahawks having rookie Damien Lewis at right guard.

Seattle also has Duane Brown and Brandon Shell returning at right and left tackle, respectively, with the addition of Jackson now meaning Seattle has to find a center with Ethan Pocic now a free agent (unless the Seahawks decide to try Lewis at center, a spot where he played one game last season).

Jackson has been regarded as one of the better pass-blocking guards in the NFL, and last year he gave up zero sacks and only two quarterback hits in 634 pass-block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will likely bring a smile to the face of Wilson, who said last month he was “frustrated” with getting hit as much as he has in his NFL career — a league-high 394 sacks since 2012 and 47 last season — and that the team needed to get better up front.

Seattle has often been criticized for not investing heavily on the OL.

But as noted, Jackson comes with hefty cap hits the next two years of $9.6 and $9.5 million, making him the 13th highest-paid guard in the NFL, according to OvertheCap.com.

Seattle could look to do an extension of Jackson’s deal to bring down the immediate cap hits or look to trade, release or restructure other players on the team. The Seahawks were reported to be down to just over $10 million in cap space before the additions of Everett and Jackson on Wednesday.

It’s known the Seahawks tried to make a run at free agent Kevin Zeitler, but lost out when he agreed to a deal with the Ravens paying him $22.5 million over three years.

As the Raiders did earlier in the day when they traded center Rodney Hudson to Arizona for a third-round pick, Las Vegas was able to wrangle a draft pick out of a player it planned to release.

That the Seahawks may have feared a bidding war if Jackson were released could have led to Seattle agreeing to a trade.

The trade leaves Seattle with just three picks in the 2021 draft in the second, fourth and seventh rounds.