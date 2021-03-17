And on the third day of free agency, the Seahawks added an offensive lineman.

Longtime Raiders guard Gabe Jackson should excite Seahawks fans and, the team surely hopes, quarterback Russell Wilson.

The 29-year-old Jackson, who has been a mainstay on the Raiders’ line since 2014, was acquired for a fifth-round pick in 2021, as confirmed by The Seattle Times.

It was reported two weeks ago that the Raiders planned to release Jackson, who has two years left on a five-year, $56 million extension. That would have saved the Raiders $9.6 million against the cap. The Raiders waited to see if they could work out a trade.

Jackson played all 1,062 snaps last season at right guard. He played left guard during his first two years in the NFL in 2014 and 2015 and could move there with the Seahawks having rookie Damien Lewis at right guard.

The Seahawks also have Duane Brown and Brandon Shell returning at right and left tackle, respectively, with the addition of Jackson meaning they have to find a center with Ethan Pocic a free agent.

Advertising

Jackson has been regarded as one of the better pass-blocking guards in the NFL and last year he did not give up a sack and only two quarterback hits in 634 pass-block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will likely bring a smile to the face of Wilson, who said last month he was frustrated with getting hit as much as he has in his NFL career — a league-high 394 sacks since 2012 and 47 last season.

The Seahawks have often been criticized for not investing heavily on the OL.

Jackson comes with hefty cap hits the next two years of $9.6 and $9.5 million, respectively, making him the 13th highest-paid guard in the NFL, according to OvertheCap.com.

The Seahawks may look to do an extension of Jackson’s deal to bring down the immediate cap hits or make other moves to open up space. (The Seahawks were listed with just over $10 million of salary-cap space early Wednesday.)

It’s known the Seahawks tried to make a run at free agent Kevin Zeitler but lost out when he agreed to a deal with the Ravens for $22.5 million over three years.

Advertising

As the Raiders did earlier Wednesday when they traded center Rodney Hudson to Arizona for a third-round pick, Las Vegas was able to wrangle a draft pick out of a player it planned to release.

That the Seahawks maybe feared a bidding war if Jackson were released may have led to agreeing to a trade.

The trade leaves the Seahawks with just three picks in the 2021 draft in the second, fourth and seventh rounds.