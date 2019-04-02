Well, you can’t say the Seahawks aren’t thinking outside of the box to try to add some bodies to their defensive secondary.

According to a report Tuesday from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former USC and O’Dea High star safety Taylor Mays will work out for the Seahawks on Wednesday despite not having played in an NFL game since 2015.

Mays played for Seattle coach Pete Carroll with the Trojans but was famously passed over in the 2010 draft when the Seahawks instead took Earl Thomas in the first round.

Mays instead went to the 49ers in the second round. After playing one year there, he was traded to the Bengals. He spent four years in Cincinnati and then another with the Raiders.

But he has not been on an NFL roster since 2016, when the Bengals cut him in July, according to Pro Football Reference.

Mays criticized Carroll when the Seahawks passed him up in the draft and he eventually fell to 49th overall, telling The Associated Press in April, 2010: “It was interesting. I definitely thought from the relationship that we have, from the things that he had told me about what I needed to be, what the draft process is, things that I needed to do, I felt he told me the complete opposite of the actions that he took, which was definitely alarming. There were things he told me I needed to do as a football player versus the actions he took and who he took as a safety. I understand it’s a business, but with it being a business, honesty is all I’m asking for.”

But Carroll has a history of letting bygones be bygones, and the two sides apparently are willing to at least see if it makes sense for Mays to give football another shot with the Seahawks.

Mays’ father, Stafford, played at UW. But Taylor Mays famously committed to USC instead in 2006 after a standout career at O’Dea High. Listed at the time at 6 feet, 3 inches and 230 pounds, Carroll in 2008 called him “the biggest, fastest guy I’ve ever seen at his position.”

Seattle is now without Thomas, who signed as a free agent last month with the Ravens. But Carroll said last week at the NFL league meetings he likes the returning trio of Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill and Tedric Thompson. But Seattle is obviously willing to see what Mays, who turned 31 in February, has left.

Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Seahawks on Tuesday had cornerback Jamar Taylor in for a workout.

Taylor was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2013 out of Boise State. He spent last year with Arizona and Denver, starting three games for the Cardinals before being released and signed by the Broncos before then becoming a free agent.

He’s 31, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, was suspended twice in 2016 for violating NFL’s substance-abuse policy and went to the CFL in 2017 but didn’t last there either.

The Seahawks likely would try the 5-foot-11, 192-pounder as a nickel corner, a spot where there is some uncertainty after the loss of Justin Coleman in free agency. Carroll said last week at the NFL league meetings that Kalan Reed, Akeem King and Jeremy Boykins would all be tried there in camp, as well.