After the Seahawks’ three-day rookie minicamp last weekend, coach Pete Carroll assessed “it was hard” on all three of the quarterbacks in attendance, strongly hinting at the team making a change at the depth chart at that spot to add competition behind Russell Wilson and Paxton Lynch.

And two reports Monday morning indicate the Seahawks may have found their man — former New York Jets starter Geno Smith.

A report from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on Monday said that Smith is “expected to sign” with Seattle. A follow-up from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated that things haven’t yet progressed to that point but could soon. Wrote Rapoport: “As of now, Geno Smith is set to visit the #Seahawks on Wednesday, source said. No contract talks yet, but a visit shows clear interest if everything checks out.”

But if all goes well on that visit, then that means Smith will apparently join Lynch as competition for the backup spot behind Wilson.

Seattle also signed rookie undrafted free agent Taryn Christion of South Dakota, one of the three QBs who competed in minicamp.

It’s unclear if all four would be on the roster or if Seattle will release one of them to make room for Smith on the 90-man roster (Seattle also still has to officially add defensive tackle Al Woods to the 90-man roster, after he agreed to terms Frriday night, which will also necessitate a roster move).

The 28-year old Smith was a second-round pick of the Jets in 2013 out of West Virginia and briefly regarded as the team’s future at that position, starting 30 games over the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

But he lost the starting spot in 2015 when he broke his jaw in a locker room fight with IK Enemkapli, with Ryan Fitzpatrick taking over during his injury and then keeping the starting job.

He then played in 2017 for the Giants and 2018 with the Chargers but has started just two games in the last four seasons.

But Smith did play substantially against Seattle in a preseason game last August, completing six of eight passes for 85 yards and a touchdown while also rushing twice for 14 yards in a 24-14 Chargers win.

Smith is 12-19 all-time as a starting quarterback with 29 TD passes and 36 interceptions while also having rushed for 661 yards and seven touchdowns,

Seattle signed Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick for Denver, in January.

Lynch, who played at Memphis, started four games for Denver in 2016 and 2017 — two in each season — with the Broncos going 1-3 in those starts. He also played in one other game, completing 79 of 128 passes for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in his two years with Denver.

Seattle re-signed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $146 million in April, a contract that takes him through the 2023 season.