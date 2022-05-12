It appears Seahawks fans won’t have to wait long for what may be the most-anticipated return of a former player in team history.

According to several reports Thursday afternoon, the Seahawks will open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 12, at Lumen Field against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

The matchup of Denver and Seattle was set long ago in the NFL’s scheduling formula.

But the game took on added resonance when Wilson was traded by Seattle to Denver on March 8.

And the NFL is apparently set to try to get as much exposure out of the game as it can by putting it in the Monday night time slot to open the season.

Monday night games have a regular start time of 5:15 p.m. PT.

The Monday night opener will also be the debut for the broadcast team of Jack Buck and Troy Aikman on ESPN, with the network luring them away from FOX Sports in the offseason.

NFL teams are scheduled to announce their home openers today at 3 p.m. as a prelude to the unveiling of the full schedule at 5 p.m. Opponents have been known since the end of the 2021 season with the NFL waiting until today to release the dates, times and TV designations of all games.

Wilson coming back to Seattle will rank right up there — if not at the top — of other noteworthy returns of iconic figures in the city’s sports history, along with that of Lenny Wilkens in 1972, Alex Rodriguez in 2001 and Ken Griffey Jr. in 2007, to name a few.

The Seahawks will also at some point in 2022 welcome back Bobby Wagner, now with the Rams, who Seattle will play twice next season.

This story will be updated.