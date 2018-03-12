The Seahawks are reportedly expected to get a visit from free agent running back DeMarco Murray.

The Seahawks are reportedly set to get a visit from veteran running back DeMarco Murray, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, as the team continues to search for options to revive what was a surprisingly dormant running game in 2018.

Murray, who turned 30 in February, was released last week by the Tennessee Titans, which makes him both immediately eligible to sign and also means that he would not be a factor in the compensatory pick formula, a priority for Seattle this year as the Seahawks could be in line for a few high ones in 2019 if it loses the likes of Jimmy Graham and Sheldon Richardson without having any big signings offsetting them.

Murray gained 659 yards for the Titans last season, including a 75-yard touchdown against Seattle in a 33-27 win for Tennessee in September.

But he also finished the season with a 3.6 yards per carry average, which tied his career low, while battling a nagging hamstring injury and the Titans decided to release him to save $6.25 million in salary cap space and also turn their full tailback duties over to the younger Derrick Henry.

Rapoport reported that Murray will first visit Detroit, with the Seattle visit obviously depending on him not reaching a deal with the Lions while he is there.

Murray was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013, 2014 and 2016 and was an All-Pro in 2014 when he had 1,845 yards for the Cowboys.

The Seahawks last week had Jonathan Stewart in for a visit, but he did not sign and Stewart also reportedly visited the Lions on Monday.

Seattle has a somewhat uncertain running back situation as free agency begins on Wednesday.

Chris Carson is under contract for three more years and expected to be healthy by the start of the offseason program in April. Oft-injured C.J. Prosise is also under contract for two more years.

J.D. McKissic is an exclusive rights free agent and expected back while Mike Davis and Thomas Rawls are each restricted free agents and there’s a chance that the Seahawks won’t tender either of them, making each unrestricted free agents when the new league years begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. Seattle time. Seattle could still re-sign either player.

But the visits of Stewart and Murray indicate that the Seahawks are also looking to add a veteran to the group, and undoubtedly hoping to get someone who would contribute more than did Eddie Lacy, who was Seattle’s one veteran free agent tailback addition last season and gained just 179 yards on 69 carries. Lacy is also an unrestricted free agent but doesn’t appear to be in the team’s plans going forward.