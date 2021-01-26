Two weeks after the Seahawks announced the firing of offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer Seattle appears to have found his replacement — Shane Waldron, who for the last three seasons has been the passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday night that the Seahawks “are planning to hire’’ Waldron. The report could not be immediately independently confirmed and it’s unclear if or when an official announcement might come.

But indications Tuesday night were that the search was nearing its end. Seattle had also requested in the last few days to talk to Buffalo quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and had earlier interviewed Oakland running backs coach Kirby Wilson before apparently settling on Waldron.

Waldron, 41, has been with the Rams for all four years that Sean McVay has been head coach having worked with McVay on the staff of the Washington Football Team in 2016 and then coming to LA in 2017.

Waldron has seven years experience coaching in the NFL but has not been a coordinator at the NFL level.

Waldron, a native of Portland, was with the Patriots in 2008 and 2009 as offensive quality control coach and tight ends coach and then spent six years in minor league football, high school and college football before returning to the NFL with Washington in 2016 as offensive quality control coach on the staff of head coach Jay Gruden.

Advertising

He then followed McVay to LA and has served as tight ends coach and quarterbacks coach and the last three three years also as been the passing game coordinator.

The Rams have had one of the more prolific offenses under McVay but also one of the more balanced, an aspect that surely appeals to head coach Pete Carroll, who said at the end of the 2020 season that the Seahawks needed to run it both more and better in 2021.

The Rams last year had the seventh-highest run-to-pass ratio in the NFL at 55.75% (Seattle was 18th at 59.59%) operation out of an offense that features lots of play-action as well as runs using receivers while also finding ways to get receivers open in space for short passes that can turn into long gains — all qualities that also assuredly appeal to Carroll.

Seattle fired Schottenheimer citing “philosophical differences” after a season in which the Seahawks scored a team-record 459 points to rank eighth in the NFL but flailed badly in the second half of the season, bottoming out with a 30-20 loss to the Rams at home in a wild-card playoff game. Seattle was held to 20 points or fewer in five of its last nine games after scoring 30 or more in seven of the first eight, a stunning about-face that later caused Carroll to say the Seahawks didn’t adjust quickly enough to changes defenses made to combat Seattle’s offense as the year went on — specifically, using two-deep zones to eliminate deep passes.

The Rams’ mix of play action, short passes, use of the tight end and ability to run a lot of plays out of not many formations — which can confuse defenses by not letting them know of a run or pass is coming — are also all aspects of the Los Angeles offense Carroll is hoping to now incorporate into Seattle’s.

Certainly, Carroll has seen the Rams do a lot of damage to his defense as LA has scored 28 or more points against Seattle in six of nine meetings since McVay took over in 2017.

Waldron is a 1997 graduate of La Salle Prep in Milwaukie, Ore., and then attended Tufts University in Middlesex, Mass., where he was a three-year letterman as a tight end and long snapper.

He then spent three years with the New England Patriots as an operations intern and then one season as an operations assistant before moving to Notre Dame in 2005 as an offensive graduate assistant, spending three seasons with the Fighting Irish.