Lewis worked at UW from 2009-13 under Steve Sarkisian before returning to USC in 2014, where he has been ever since.

The Seahawks are hiring former UW strength and conditioning coach Ivan Lewis as their new strength and conditioning coach replacing the fired Chris Carlisle, according to a report Tuesday night from Rivals.com.

Lewis has familiarity with Pete Carroll, having worked at USC from 2006-08 as an assistant under Carlisle. He then followed Steve Sarkisian from USC to UW to take over as the head of the Huskies’ strength and conditioning program for five years before returning to USC when Sarkisian got the head coaching job there. Lewis remained at USC after Sarkisian was fired and has worked there the past five seasons.

Now he is apparently returning to Seattle to replace one of his mentors in Carlisle, who was fired along with three others in the Seahawks’ training staff last week. Carroll has not commented on the firings.

The 40-year-old Lewis has lots of ties to the Northwest, having attended Idaho, where he played until a knee injury derailed his career, and then getting his start as an assistant football coach and strength and conditioning coach at Mt. Si High School in 2000 and 2001.

He then worked for two years at the University of San Diego and then two years with the Chargers in 2004-05 before being hired at USC under Carroll where one of his specific assignments was to work with the team’s quarterbacks, who were coached by Sarkisian.

In a 2009 profile in The Seattle Times, Lewis talked about how a trip to the UW training room during his time at Mt. Si spurred his decision to get into athletic training.

He also talked of the suicide of his younger brother, Ryan — who had battled depression for years — only reinforced that he wanted to work with in a field where he felt he could help shape lives for the better.

“You can really mold someone and help someone’s life by giving them the confidence to be better,” Lewis said then.

During his time at UW in 2011 Lewis also helped some of the Seahawks train while players were locked out of NFL facilities.

And in 2016 Lewis did some offseason work with Seattle QB Russell Wilson.

The hiring was not confirmed yet by the Seahawks on Tuesday night.