The Seahawks are reportedly bringing in Geno Smith for a visit as they look for a new backup quarterback.

Throw a new name into the mix as a candidate for the Seahawks’ suddenly-vacant backup quarterback position — former New York Jets starter Geno Smith.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday that Smith is flying to Seattle after a meeting with the Chargers and has a dinner planned with the Seahawks Thursday night and then a tour of the facility (and likely a physical) on Friday.

Smith, 27, is a free agent after spending last season as a backup with the Giants, though he did get one somewhat infamous start against the Raiders.

Smith is another with ties to new Seattle coaches as offensive line coach Mike Solari was with the Giants the last two seasons, meaning the two were together with the Giants last season.

Smith was the 39th overall pick by the Jets in 2013 and started 29 games his first two seasons with a record of 11-18.

He has only started two games the last three seasons.

The Seahawks are on the hunt for a new backup QB after releasing Trevone Boykin on Tuesday in the wake of reports that he was being investigated for domestic violence. Boykin on Wednesday was officially charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, a felony.

Smith was 21-36 for 212 yards and one touchdown last season.

He also fits well the dual-threat mode that Seattle has liked to have backing up Russell Wilson, having rushed for 659 yards on 139 carries in his five-year NFL career with seven touchdowns.