Turns out, the Seahawks’ ill-fated saga with Malik McDowell is not quite over.

The Seahawks have sued McDowell in federal court in Michigan stating that he has failed to repay $799,238 in bonus money that an arbitrator ordered him to, according to a report from DetroitNews.com. The paper reports the suit was filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Michigan. McDowell is a native of Detroit who played at Michigan State.

McDowell was taken as the 35th overall pick by the Seahawks in 2017 but never played for the team due to injuries suffered in an ATV accident in July of 2017. Coach Pete Carroll at one point referred to McDowell’s most significant injury as “a really bad concussion.”

The Seahawks finally waived McDowell, a defensive lineman the team envisioned played a role similar to that of Michael Bennett, off the roster in March.

According to the Detroit News, the suit filed by the Seahawks alleges that “McDowell was ruled to be in breach of his contract when he suffered the non-football injury and that he would need to forfeit his signing bonus totaling $1,599,238. The Seahawks withheld payment of $800,000 for the 2018 season, leading to the amount of $799,238 that was ruled McDowell must pay back.”

That number is apparently half of the total of McDowell’s reported signing bonus of $3.1 million that was part of a four-year deal paying him up to $6.9 million he received for being taken 35th overall (all contracts and bonus amounts are pre-determined based on where a player is selected in the draft). The Seahawks appear to have been trying to get back the bonus money for the two years McDowell was not on the team’s roster. Teams can ask for bonus money back for players for years they do not play. Seattle also paid McDowell just $5,000 per week in 2017, or $85,000 for the season, compared to the $465,000 base salary he had been owed.

The Detroit News reports the arbitrator ruling was made on Feb. 27, 2019, and to date, McDowell hasn’t repaid the bonus. Court documents indicate McDowell did not dispute the ruling and did not appeal within the 10-day window, according to The Detroit News.

McDowell’s waiving by Seattle occurred on March 2, the team apparently at that point satisfied to move on from McDowell. His waiving came a few days after Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters at the NFL Combine when asked about McDowell that “You know, I can’t talk about him. I really can’t.”

That the Seahawks might try to get back some of McDowell’s bonus money had been thought all along one reason why the team had been so vague in publicly discussioning McDowell’s situation.

The Seahawks waived McDowell after determining that in their opinion he would never physically able to play football again.

McDowell’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said at the league meetings in late March that McDowell had found an independent doctor who had cleared him.

“Unfortunately Malik got injured and it was a brain injury, a head injury,” Rosenhaus said to a small group of reporters. “And the Seahawks, they did a wonderful job of exhaustively checking to see if they could get him cleared to play. Ultimately, their doctors were not comfortable clearing him. He has since been cleared by independent doctors.”

McDowell had a visit with Dallas a short time after he had been waived by the Seahawks and Rosenhaus at that time expressed optimism that he would be signed by the Cowboys. But McDowell did not sign with Dallas and there have been no reports or indications since that he has met with any other teams.

Carroll expressed some surprise at the league meetings at Rosenhaus’ comments that McDowell had been cleared.

“Great for him because I know he’d love to play in a game and all that,” Carroll said. “They’ve got that figured out and he’s gotten (cleared) and all that, but we had to deal with it the way we did. So it’s surprising.”

Asked what was surprising, Carroll said that “it sounds like somebody cleared him, doctors cleared him to play.”

When another reporter asked a similar question later in the session, Carroll spoke a little more firmly to make clear the team’s belief that McDowell isn’t medically fit to play.

“The doctors wouldn’t let him play,” he said. ” … He had an accident that he was injured and they couldn’t clear him. So …”

Seattle traded down from the 26th pick in the 2017 draft to 35 to take McDowell and used the four picks it assembled in those three trades to draft safeties Tedric Thompson, Delano Hill and Mike Tyson and running back Chris Carson.

McDowell will be the highest-drafted player in Seahawks history to never play for the team.