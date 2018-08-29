The fourth-year receiver could have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018 season.

The Seahawks are keeping one of their pending free agents in the fold, agreeing to a three-year extension with receiver Tyler Lockett, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the league’s official media arm.

According to the report, Lockett’s deal includes $20 million guaranteed with a base value of $31.8 million and a maximum value of $37.8 million.

Assuming it simply adds three years then Lockett will be under contract with Seattle through the 2021 season.

Lockett was a third-round pick in 2015 and is entering the final season of his rookie contract, a four-year, $3.3 million deal.

Lockett becomes the second potential free agent following the 2018 season who has been re-signed by Seattle this summer, the other being left tackle Duane Brown, who also signed for three more years.

Seattle last offseason didn’t extend receiver Paul Richardson, a 2014 second-round pick who ultimately signed a five-year deal worth up to $40 million with Washington.

Re-signing Lockett assures the team keeps a valuable offensive piece in the fold. Lockett has 137 receptions in three NFL seasons playing all but one regular season game in that time.

He suffered a broken right tibia and fibula in a game against the Cardinals in 2016 but recovered to play in all 16 games last season with 45 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns.

Lockett has also been Seattle’s primary kickoff and punt returner during his three seasons, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns and one punt.

Seattle has some other pending free agents, notably Frank Clark, K.J. Wright and, well, Earl Thomas, who remains holding out.

Clark is generally considered the next most-likely player to get an extension.